Ronnie O'Sullivan is hoping to win a record eighth world crown.

Taking place over 17 days in the run up to the two-day final, concluding on the May Bank Holiday Monday, the World Snooker Championship has long been a favourite fixture on the British sporting calendar for armchair potters.

Last year saw a surprise champion in the form of Belgian Luca Brecel, who beat Mark Selby 18-15 in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The year before saw a more familiar name on the trophy, as world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh World Championship.

The Rocket arrives in Sheffield this year having already claimed the last two Triple Crown events - The Masters and the UK Championship.

And he’ll be hoping to put bolster further his claim to be the greatest player in the history of the game by winning an unprecidented eighth title.

Here are the facts and figures of his incredible career to date - and when he’s next playing.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan next playing in the World Snooker Championships?

O’Sullivan’s first round match will be against Jackson Page with the first session being played on Wednesday, April 24, at 2.30pm, and the second on Thursday, April 25, at 1pm.

Should he win he’ll take on the winner of the Barry Hawkin/Ryan Day match on Monday, April 29, at 1pm for a place in the final.

Who has won the most World Championships?

After his 2022 triumph Ronnie O’Sullivan now shares the record for the most world titles in the modern era with Scotland’s Stephen Hendry, having both won the tournament seven times. Hendry remains the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon, Steve Davis, and Ronnie O'Sullivan have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins this year’s tournament he’ll move in front of Stephen Hendry on his own for the most titles – and will be hot favourite to win further titles in the coming years.

How many 147s has Ronnie O’Sullivan achieved?

There have only ever been 12 maximum breaks in the history of the World Snooker Championship, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

Australia’s Neil Robertson became the latest player to join the 147 club after achieving the perfect break last year.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, and Cliff Thorburn.

If another is recorded in this year’s championship, the successful player will win an additional £40,000, along with the £15,000 highest break prize.

O’Sullivan already holds the record for most maximum breaks in professional tournament snooker with 15 and he has also completed the feat in the shortest time – with his maiden 147 at the 1997 World Championship taking just five minutes and 20 seconds.

How many century breaks has Ronnie O’Sullivan recorded?

In 2015, O’Sullivan beat Stephen Hendry's record 775 century breaks in professional competition before becoming the first player to make 1,000 century breaks in 2019, and has now scored 1,260 - as of the start of the 2024 World Snooker Championships.

What other records does Ronnie O’Sullivan hold?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has won a record 41 ranking titles and has also won more Triple Crown titles than any other player – 23 seven World Championships, eight Masters and eight UK Championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O'Sullivan was the youngest player to win a professional ranking event, triumphing at the 1993 UK Championship aged 17 years and 358 days.

He’s also made a record 32 consecutive World Championship appearances, from 1993-2023.

What records could Ronnie O’Sullivan break at this year’s championship?

In addition to beating Stephen Hendry for the most World Championship wins, should O’Sullivan win he will become the oldest ever winner of the title, beating the record he set in 2022.

He will also extend his record of most ranking event wins and Triple Crown titles.

How much prize money has Ronnie O’Sullivan won?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has amassed prize money of £14.1million during his glittering career – and will earn another £500,000 if he triumphs at this year’s World Snooker Championship.

Who is Ronnie O’Sullivan’s partner?

Ronnie O’Sullivan has been with partner Laila Rouass since 2012.