The Tour of Britain will return in 2022, with a new route and fresh riders for the annual cycling race. Britain’s answer to the Tour de France, the Tour of Britain is the biggest road cycling event in the country. Thousands of cycling fans line the streets to watch the cyclists fly by along the route.

Although the event has been held since 1945, it’s gone under various name changes over the years as new sponsors take the reins of the event. The current name has been held for the last 18 years. Here’s what we know about the Tour of Britain 2022 so far.

When will the Tour of Britain 2022 take place?

The cycling race takes place over several days, as competitors wind their way across the UK. This year, it will start on Sunday September 4th and end on Sunday September 11th, spanning a full week of action-packed cycling.

What are the Tour of Britain 2022 route and stages?

The Tour of Britain 2022 will begin in Scotland, kicking off with a weekend full of cycling-related events in Aberdeen. With exact details about the route now confirmed, here is a full rundown of the route:

Organisers have confirmed all eight stages and host regions for the 2022 Tour of Britain in September.

- Stage One, Sunday September 4th: Aberdeen to Glenshee Ski Centre

- Stage Two, Monday September 5th: Duns to Hawick in the Scottish Borders

- Stage Three, Tuesday September 6th: Sunderland to Durham

- Stage Four, Wednesday September 7th: Redcar to Duncombe Park

- Stage Five, Thursday September 8th: Mansfield to West Bridgford

- Stage Six, Friday September 9th: Tewkesbury to Gloucester

- Stage Seven, Saturday September 10th: West Bay to Ferndown, Dorset

- Stage Eight, Sunday September 11th: Ryde to the Needles, Isle of Wight

When will the riders for the Tour of Britain 2022 be confirmed?