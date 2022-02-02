Tom Brady: NFL quarterback announces retirement, what is his net worth, how many Superbowl rings did he win?

No player has won more Superbowls, conference championships, or division titles than Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr, a man who started out with very little expectation when he joined the league 22 years ago.

Who is Tom Brady?

Tom Brady is a former American football (gridiron) quarterback, who is one of the most successful players ever to play the game. He officially announced his retirement from the sport on February 1, 2022.

Born in California in 1977, he grew up as a fan of the San Francisco 49ers, and regularly attended games to see his idol quarterback Joe Montana – the man previously credited as the greatest at the position (until Brady came along).

Between 1995 and 1999, Tom Brady attended the University of Michigan, playing well but raising few eyebrows. By the time the draft came around, he was pretty much under the radar for most coaches.

When Did Tom Brady start playing in the NFL?

That the scrawny, awkward, slouching young man who was drafted as late as the fifth round by the Patriots in the year 2000 would go on to become a living legend came as a complete surprise to most people around him, but the young Tom Brady was said to hold a quiet confidence about his own future and abilities.

Tom Brady won a number of superbowls with both the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Forming a unique partnership with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the pair seemed unstoppable during the first 20 years of the 21st century.

How many Superbowls did Tom Brady win?

Tom Brady’s record of wins in the biggest game of all is all the more astonishing when you consider that he did so with two different teams. In fact, over the course of 19 years, he has reached the final a whopping 10 times.

Tom Brady's entry into the Hall of Fame is assured.

The main bulk of his superbowl victories came while Brady played in New England, where he won Superbowls 36, 38, 39, 49, 51, and 53.However, after claiming six world titles, he then became a free agent before landing in Tampa Bay where he was determined to turn around the fortunes of the troubled franchise.

It was there that he won his final and seventh world title, in Superbowl 55, during his first year with the team.

What is Tom Brady's net worth?

When you win as many big games as the man they call the Goat (Greatest Of All Time), you’re going to make a lot of money.

Tom Brady won his final superbowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in February 2021.

While Brady was renowned for taking less money from the team to allow them to invest in other players, he’s still raked in a fair amount of cash over the years.

There’s also countless celebrity endorsement deals and other business ventures, like his extensive property portfolio and his TB12Sports venture.

Tom Brady is estimated to be worth around $250 million. It might sound like a lot, but that pales in comparison with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, whose entrepreneurial skills have put her own value at around £400 million.

When will Tom Brady be entered into the Hall of Fame?

In order to be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, a player must wait five years after the cease playing. So in Brady’s case he retired in 2022, so he is a certain shoe-in for a gold jacket in 2027.

Who will be the next Tom Brady?

It’s difficult to imagine anyone else reaching the same heights any time soon. While many look to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the next possible candidate to dominate the sport, but nothing is assured.

As to whether anyone else will even come close to Brady’s success – only time will tell.