Excitement is building for fans of American football as the Super Bowl 2022 inches closer.

After last year’s Super Bowl saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lift the National Football League (NFL) trophy at their home stadium in Florida, as former New England Patriot quarterback Tom Brady helped usher the team to victory and earn his seventh NFL championship win.

Super Bowl 2022: When the Super Bowl is, who's playing, UK start time, how to watch and Halftime Show line-up (Image credit: Getty Images via Canva Pro)

2021’s 31-9 game between the Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs was the most watched Super Bowl in the UK in more than 30 years, with more than four million UK fans reportedly tuning into watch or listen to the Super Bowl LV.

After ‘Championship Sunday’ on January 30 saw the final contenders playing at the Super Bowl 2022 decided in two tense and tightly defended games, the final NFL showdown is shaping up to be quite the contest.

As the conclusion of the 2021 US football season fast approaches, here’s what you need to know about the Super Bowl 2022.

What is the Super Bowl?

Safety Vonn Bell #24 of the Cincinnati Bengals intercepts a pass intended for wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs during overtime of the Bengals 27-24 win in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Image credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Super Bowl is the annual NFL championship showdown which traditionally marks the end of the year’s football season by crowning the ultimate US winner.

The American football final sees two separate leagues of teams, aligned under the National Football Conference and American Football Conference, battle it out to be declared the overall top football team.

It came to exist as the result of a merger agreement between the NFL and rival American Football League (AFL) in 1966 for their best teams to compete for an overall US championship title.

It wasn’t until three years after the agreement was made between the NFL and AFL that the event came to be known as the Super Bowl.

Matthew Stafford #9, Aaron Donald #99 and head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams react with the George Halas Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Image credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The 16 teams in the AFC are: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans.

Its most successful team are the New York Patriots, who have won the most Super Bowl wins alongside with the Pittsburgh Steelers of six out of a total 11 appearances.

Meanwhile, the NFC’s 16 teams are: Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The NFC’s Dallas Cowboys have been victorious in five of their eight Super Bowl appearances to date, while the 49ers have also claimed five Super Bowl wins out of seven appearances so far.

Beyonce performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2013. (Image credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

When is the Super Bowl 2022?

This year’s Super Bowl, the 56th so far since the annual NFL showdown first began in 1966, will take place on Sunday February 13 2022.

Taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the Super Bowl will start at 3.30pm Pacific Time (PT) and 6.30pm Eastern Time (EST) in the US.

This translates to a later start time of 11.30pm on Sunday for those watching the Super Bowl live in the UK.

Who is playing in the NFL Super Bowl 2022?

Championship Sunday on Sunday January 30 2022 saw the final two teams facing off at Super Bowl 2022 decided with the final NFC and AFC championship games.

Despite their success last season, the Kansas City Chiefs lost out to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC final – with the Bengals recovering from 18 points down in Sunday’s game to triumph over the Chiefs.

Winning by 27 points to 24, the Bengals’ Super Bowl 2022 appearance will be the first time the team has been present at the ultimate NFL showdown in 33 years.

Meanwhile, the NFC championship final saw the Los Angeles Rams hold out over the San Francisco 49ers to claim the championship title in a 17-20 win.

This means that the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl 2022 – at the Rams’ home stadium in California.

How can I watch Super Bowl 2022 live from UK?

The Super Bowl 2022 will be broadcast live in the UK at 11.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, as well as on Sky Sports.

Those looking to watch Championship Sunday AFC and NFC league finals on Sunday evening will also be able to watch live from the UK by tuning in Sky Sports or watching with a NFL Game Pass subscription.

Who’s on the line-up for the Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show?

With the Super Bowl offering something for everyone in the US and beyond, its Halftime Show is always a huge, dazzling spectacle featuring the best and biggest music artists in the business.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows have seen artists including Michael Jackson, Shakira, Beyoncé, Britney Spears, Madonna, Lady Gaga and The Weeknd take centre stage at the NFL showdown to entertain fans and keep excitement levels high before the game enters its intense second half.

The 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show will see Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar come together in a combined performance at around 1am UK time.

