Luke Littler will take on Michael Van Gerwen in the final of the PDC World Championship. | Getty Images

It’s been a cracking tournament at the Ally Pally - and it’s led to a final that looks like being a classic.

Since the middle of December the finest darts players in the world have been fighting it out on the oche for the biggest prize in the sport - the PDC World Championship.

And now, after plenty of thrills and spills, nine-darters and upsets, only two players remain.

Tonight (December 3) will see teenage prodigy and number four seed Luke Littler play his second successive final against former champ and number three seed Michael van Gerwen.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is the PDC World Darts Championship final being played?

The tournament is held at the Alexandra Palace (or the Ally Pally as fans call it) in London, which has hosted since 2008. It was previously held at the Circus Tavern, in Essex.

When does the PDC World Darts Championship final start?

The game will get underway at 8pm on Friday, January 3.

What’s the format of the PDC World Darts Championship final?

The players will be in for a long game in the final, which is the best of 13 sets - that’s the first to reach seven. As ever, each set is the best of five legs, and if it goes to the final set then a player must win it by two clear legs to take the title.

How much money does the winner get?

There’s a huge £2.5 million pounds up for grabs at the championship, broken up as follows:

Winner: £500,000

Runner-up: £200,000

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

What trophy does the winner receive?

The winner receives the Sid Waddell Trophy, named in honour of the darts commentator who died in 2012.

How can I watch the PDC Darts World Championship Final?

Live coverage of every day of the World Darts Championship will be broadcast exclusively live on the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel, which is available to Sky Sports subscribers.

You don't have to be a subscriber to watch – daily, weekly and monthly Sky Sports passes are available on the NOW TV platform from £14.99.