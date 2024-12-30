Peter Wright celebrates after beating Luke Humphries. | Getty Images

The Scottish player is dreaming of silverware after destroying the reigning champion.

Peter Wright’s incredible 4-1 win over world number one Luke Humphries has put the cat among the pigeons at this year’s £500,000 Darts World Championship.

In a year where the seeds have been dropping like flies, it was the biggest of a string of upsets and means there will be no semi-final rematch of last year’s final between Lukes Littler and Humphries.

Now the Scotsman will fancy going all the way, adding a third world title to his impressive CV.

Here’s everything you need to know about Snakebite.

What is Peter Wright’s connection with Scotland?

He may not sound very Scottish when it comes to his accent, but Peter Wright chose to play for the country early on in his career.

He was born in Livingston in 1970 so is Scottish by birth. Both his parents were Scottish and his mother was just 16 when she had him. He has never met his father, who was in prison when he was born, and moved to London with his mother at the age of three. He has not lived in Scotland since and currently resides in Suffolk.

How old is Peter Wright?

Wright was born on March 10, 1970, so is currently 54.

What is Peter Wright’s walk on music?

Wright walks onto the stage to the song Don’t Stop The Party by American rapper Pitbull. It’s taken from the artist’s seventh studio album Global Warming and reached number seven in the UK singles chart. Wright performs his trademark sidestep dance to the music.

Why is Peter Wright called Snakebite?

It’s previously been reported that his ‘Snakebite’ nickname - which sees him regularly appear with snakes painted on the side of his head - is a reference to his favourite drink of the same name, a potent mixture of cider and lager. In fact, it’s simply because he empathises with the reptile, saying after his first World Championship win: "I just like snakes. I'm a bit like a snake – I'm a quiet person who likes to be left alone. If you keep poking me, I'll bite you.”

Who does Peter Wright’s hair and makeup?

It’s hard to miss Wright at the Ally Pally, with his colourful Mohicans and designs painted on the side of his head. They are all the work of his wife Joanne, who was instrumental in encouraging him to play darts and manages his financial affairs.

What major tournaments has Peter Wright won?

Wright, in total, has won 48 titles during his career, including 14 televised titles, eight of which were majors.

His major victories are as follows:

European Championship 2020 and 2023

2020 and 2023 PDC World Championship 2020 and 2022

2020 and 2022 PDC World Masters 2020

2020 Players Championship Finals 2021

2021 UK Open 2017

2017 World Matchplay 2021

What is Peter Wright’s route to the World Championship final?

Wright’s rewards for beating Luke Humphries is a quarter-final against Stephen Bunting.

If the seeded players win through (a big ‘if’ at this year’s championships) then Wright will face darts prodigy Luke Littler in the semi-finals. If there’s yet another upset he will instead face number 12 seed Nathan Aspinal.

Should he make it to the final, it looks likely that he will come up against number three seed Michael van Gerwen. The other players left in his side of the draw are Chris Dobey (15), Gerwyn Price (10) and the unseeded Callan Ridz.

What are Peter Wight’s odds of winning the World Championship?

Wright is now the 10/1 fourth favourite for the tournament.

What is Peter Wright’s net worth?