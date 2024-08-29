Team GB Paralympics Gold Medals: Here's every British athlete to have struck gold in Paris
First twinned with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Paralympic Games have followed every summer and winter Olympic Games since.
Its history dates back further though, to 1948 when 19 British World War II veterans competed in sports. By 1960 the games attracted 400 athletes from 23 countries, and now it is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, with 4,520 athletes from 163 countries appearing at the 2020 edition.
This year, following its hugely successful Olympic Games, Paris hosted the event, which kicked off on Wednesday, August 28, and came to a close on Sunday, September 8.
There wre a total of 22 different sports at the Paralympics, each of which were broken down into subcategories meaning athletes competed against those with similar impairments.
Team GB had a huge amount of success, winning medals in all but one of the sports and finished second only to China on the medals table.
That included 49 gold medal - eight more than four years ago in Tokyo.
Here’s the full roll of honour.
- Poppy Maskill: Womens’ S14 100m butterfly
- Tully Kearney: Womens’ S5 200m freestyle
- Jaco van Gass: Men’s C3 3000m individual pursuit
- Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan: Women's 1000m time trial B
- Tully Kearney: Women’s S5 100m freestyle
- Maisie Summers-Newton: Women’s SM6 200m individual medley
- Stephen Clegg: Men's S12 100m backstroke
- William Ellard: Men's S14 200m freestyle
- Alice Tai: Women's S8 100m backstroke
- Amy Truesdale: Women's K44 +65kg
- Matt Bush: Men's K44 +80kg
- Ben Pritchard: PR1 single sculls
- Gregg Stevenson and Lauren Rowles: Mixed PR2 double sculls
- Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Josh O’Brien, Ed Fuller, Erin Kennedy: PR3 mixed coxed four
- James Ball and Steffan Lloyd: Men's B 1,000m time trial
- Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl: Women's B 3,000m individual pursuit
- Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy: Open C1-5 750m team sprint
- Maisie Summers-Newton: Women's SB6 100m breaststroke
- Brock Whiston: Women's SM8 200m individual medley
- Hannah Cockroft: Women's T34 100m
- Grace Harvey: Women's SB5 100m breaststroke final
- Sabrina Fortune: Women's F20 shot put
- Will Ellard, Rhys Darbey, Poppy Maskill, Olivia Newman-Baronius: Mixed S14 4x100m freestyle relay
- Dave Ellis and Luke Pollard: Triathlon - men’s PTV1
- Megan Richter: Triathlon - women’s PTS4
- Stephen McGuire: Boccia - men’s B4C individual
- Ellie Challis: Women’s 53 50m backstroke
- Louise Fiddes: Women’s SB14 100m breaststroke
- Nathan Macqueen and Jodie Grinham: Archery - mixed team compound open
- Faye Rogers: Women's S10 100m butterfly
- Sarah Storey: Women’s C5 cycling time trial
- Sammi Kinghorn: Women’s T53 100m
- Dimitri Coutya: Men’s foil B, wheelchair fencing
- Alice Tai: Women's S8 50m freestyle
- Becky Redfern: Women’s SB13 100m breaststroke
- Daniel Pembroke: Men’s F13 javelin
- Dame Sarah Storey: Women’s C4-5 road race
- Ben Sandilands: Men’s T20 1500m
- Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl: Women’s B road race
- Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid: Men’s wheelchair tennis doubles
- Poppy Maskill: Women’s S14 100m backstroke
- Dimitri Coutya: Men's epee B, wheelchair fencing
- Fin Graham: Men's C1-3 road race
- Emma Wiggs: Women's VL2 single 200m
- Charlotte Henshaw: Women's VL3 single 200m
- Stephen Clegg: Men's S12 100m butterfly
- Hannah Cockroft: Women's T34 800m
- Charlotte Henshaw: Women’s KL2 200m
- Laura Sugar: Women’s KL3 200m
