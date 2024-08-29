Team GB arrive at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. | Getty Images

The Paris Paralympics are now over - and Team GB had plenty of success.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First twinned with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Paralympic Games have followed every summer and winter Olympic Games since.

Its history dates back further though, to 1948 when 19 British World War II veterans competed in sports. By 1960 the games attracted 400 athletes from 23 countries, and now it is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, with 4,520 athletes from 163 countries appearing at the 2020 edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, following its hugely successful Olympic Games, Paris hosted the event, which kicked off on Wednesday, August 28, and came to a close on Sunday, September 8.

There wre a total of 22 different sports at the Paralympics, each of which were broken down into subcategories meaning athletes competed against those with similar impairments.

Team GB had a huge amount of success, winning medals in all but one of the sports and finished second only to China on the medals table.

That included 49 gold medal - eight more than four years ago in Tokyo.

Here’s the full roll of honour.