Team GB Paralympics Gold Medals: Here's every British athlete to have struck gold in Paris

By David Hepburn

Published 29th Aug 2024, 14:03 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 09:46 BST
The Paris Paralympics are now over - and Team GB had plenty of success.

First twinned with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Paralympic Games have followed every summer and winter Olympic Games since.

Its history dates back further though, to 1948 when 19 British World War II veterans competed in sports. By 1960 the games attracted 400 athletes from 23 countries, and now it is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, with 4,520 athletes from 163 countries appearing at the 2020 edition. 

This year, following its hugely successful Olympic Games, Paris hosted the event, which kicked off on Wednesday, August 28, and came to a close on Sunday, September 8.

There wre a total of 22 different sports at the Paralympics, each of which were broken down into subcategories meaning athletes competed against those with similar impairments.

Team GB had a huge amount of success, winning medals in all but one of the sports and finished second only to China on the medals table.

That included 49 gold medal - eight more than four years ago in Tokyo.

Here’s the full roll of honour.

  1. Poppy Maskill: Womens’ S14 100m butterfly
  2. Tully Kearney: Womens’ S5 200m freestyle
  3. Jaco van Gass: Men’s C3 3000m individual pursuit
  4. Lizzi Jordan and Danni Khan: Women's 1000m time trial B
  5. Tully Kearney: Women’s S5 100m freestyle
  6. Maisie Summers-Newton: Women’s SM6 200m individual medley
  7. Stephen Clegg: Men's S12 100m backstroke
  8. William Ellard: Men's S14 200m freestyle
  9. Alice Tai: Women's S8 100m backstroke
  10. Amy Truesdale: Women's K44 +65kg
  11. Matt Bush: Men's K44 +80kg
  12. Ben Pritchard: PR1 single sculls
  13. Gregg Stevenson and Lauren Rowles: Mixed PR2 double sculls
  14. Frankie Allen, Giedre Rakauskaite, Josh O’Brien, Ed Fuller, Erin Kennedy: PR3 mixed coxed four
  15. James Ball and Steffan Lloyd: Men's B 1,000m time trial
  16. Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl: Women's B 3,000m individual pursuit
  17. Kadeena Cox, Jaco van Gass and Jody Cundy: Open C1-5 750m team sprint
  18. Maisie Summers-Newton: Women's SB6 100m breaststroke
  19. Brock Whiston: Women's SM8 200m individual medley
  20. Hannah Cockroft: Women's T34 100m
  21. Grace Harvey: Women's SB5 100m breaststroke final
  22. Sabrina Fortune: Women's F20 shot put
  23. Will Ellard, Rhys Darbey, Poppy Maskill, Olivia Newman-Baronius: Mixed S14 4x100m freestyle relay
  24. Dave Ellis and Luke Pollard: Triathlon - men’s PTV1
  25. Megan Richter: Triathlon - women’s PTS4
  26. Stephen McGuire: Boccia - men’s B4C individual
  27. Ellie Challis: Women’s 53 50m backstroke
  28. Louise Fiddes: Women’s SB14 100m breaststroke
  29. Nathan Macqueen and Jodie Grinham: Archery - mixed team compound open
  30. Faye Rogers: Women's S10 100m butterfly
  31. Sarah Storey: Women’s C5 cycling time trial
  32. Sammi Kinghorn: Women’s T53 100m
  33. Dimitri Coutya: Men’s foil B, wheelchair fencing
  34. Alice Tai: Women's S8 50m freestyle
  35. Becky Redfern: Women’s SB13 100m breaststroke
  36. Daniel Pembroke: Men’s F13 javelin
  37. Dame Sarah Storey: Women’s C4-5 road race
  38. Ben Sandilands: Men’s T20 1500m
  39. Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl: Women’s B road race
  40. Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid: Men’s wheelchair tennis doubles
  41. Poppy Maskill: Women’s S14 100m backstroke
  42. Dimitri Coutya: Men's epee B, wheelchair fencing
  43. Fin Graham: Men's C1-3 road race
  44. Emma Wiggs: Women's VL2 single 200m
  45. Charlotte Henshaw: Women's VL3 single 200m
  46. Stephen Clegg: Men's S12 100m butterfly
  47. Hannah Cockroft: Women's T34 800m
  48. Charlotte Henshaw: Women’s KL2 200m
  49. Laura Sugar: Women’s KL3 200m
