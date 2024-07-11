Eilish McColgan is one of the Scots set to represent Great Britain at the Paris Olympics this summer. | Getty Images

These are all the British athletes dreaming of gold in France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 10,000 of the word’s greatest athletes are bound for France to take part in this year’s Summer Olympics - taking place from July 26-August 11.

They’ll be competing in a total of 329 events across 32 sports, including breakdancing which is making its games debut.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the last Olympics Team GB won a total of 64 medals - 22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze - coming fourth in the final medal table behind the United States, China and Japan.

Scottish athletes won 16 of those, with Duncan Scott, Katie Archibald, Kathleen Dawson, Jack Carlin, Angus Groom, Harry Leask, Neah Evans, Laura Muir, Anna Burnet, Sarah Robertson, and Josh Kerr all taking podium places.

Here are all the athletes hoping to join that roll of honour this year.

Archery

Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise - men's team

Penny Healey, Byrony Pitman and Megan Havers - women's team

Artistic Swimming

Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe - Duet

Athletics

Phoebe Gill, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie, Georgia Bell, Laura Muir, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Megan Keith, Eilish McColgan, Cindy Sember, Jessie Knight, Lina Nielsen, Lizzie Bird, Aimee Pratt, Morgan Lake, Holly Bradshaw, Molly Caudery, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jade O’Dowda, Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Bianca Williams, Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Hannah Kelly, Laviai Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin - womens team

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Dobson, Max Burgin, Ben Pattison, Jake Wightman, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Sam Atkin, George Mills, Patrick Dever, Tade Ojora, Alastair Chalmers, Jacob Fincham-Dukes, Scott Lincoln, Lawrence Okoye, Nicholas Percy, Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Charlie Carvell, Lewis Davey, Ben Jefferies, Toby Harries, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Callum Wilkinson - men’s team

Philip Sesemann, Mahamed Mahamed and Emile Cairess: Men's marathon

Rose Harvey, Charlotte Purdue and Calli Hauder-Thackery: Women's marathon

Badminton

Kirsty Gilmour - Women's singles

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy - Men's doubles

Boxing

Charley Davison - Bantamweight (54kg)

Rosie Eccles - Welterweight (66kg)

Chantelle Reid - Middleweight (75kg)

Lewis Richardson - Light-middleweight (71kg)

Pat Brown - Heavyweight (92kg)

Delicious Orie - Super heavyweight (92kg+)

Canoe Slalom

Mallory Franklin: Women’s Canoe Single (C1) & Women’s Kayak Cross

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Woods: Women’s Kayak Single (K1) & Women’s Kayak Cross

Adam Burgess: Men’s Canoe Single (C1) & Men's Kayak Cross

Joe Clarke: Men’s Kayak Single (K1) & Men’s Kayak Cross

Cycling

Kieran Reilly and Charlotte Worthington - BMX Freestyle Park

Kye Whyte and Beth Shriever - BMX Racing

Lizzie Deignan, Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson (TT) and Anna Morris - women's road

Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts - Women’s track endurance

Charlie Aldridge and Tom Pidcock - Men’s mountain bike

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella Maclean-Howell and Evie Richards - Women’s mountain bike

Ethan Hayter (TT), Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling (TT/RR), Stevie Williams and Fred Wright - Men's road

Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood - Men’s track endurance

Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull - Men’s track sprint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant - Women’s track sprint

Diving

Tom Daley - Men's 10m Synchro

Noah Williams - Men's 10m Platform, Men's 10m Synchro

Kyle Kothari - Men's 10m Platform

Jack Laugher - Men's 3m Springboard, Men's 3m Synchro

Anthony Harding - Men's 3m Synchro

Jordan Houlden - Men's 3m Springboard

Scarlett Mew Jensen - Women's 3m Synchro

Yasmin Harper - Women's 3m Springboard, Women's 3m Synchro

Grace Reid - Women's 3m Springboard

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - Women's 10m Platform, Women's 10m Synchro

Lois Toulson

Equestrian

Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Becky Moody - Dressage

Rosalind Canter, Yasmin Ingham, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen - Eventing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Brash, Harry Charles, Ben Maher and Joseph Stockdale - Showjumping

Golf

Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick - men's

Georgia Hall and Charley Hull - women's

Gymnastics

Joe Fraser, Harry Hepworth, Jake Jarman, Luke Whitehouse, Max Whitlock - men's artistic

Becky Downie, Ruby Evans, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Alice Kinsella, Abigail Martin - women's artistic

Zak Perzamanos - men's trampoline

Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst - women's trampoline

Hockey

Women's hockey - Miriam Pritchard (GK), Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (captain), Anna Toman, Amy Costello, Fiona Crackles, Laura Roper, Flora Peel, Sophie Hamilton, Lily Owsley, Izzy Petter, Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Charlotte Watson, Sarah Robertson, Hannah French

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men's hockey - Ollie Payne (GK), Nick Park, Gareth Furlong, Conor Williamson, Liam Sanford, James Albery, David Ames, Jacob Draper, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, Zach Wallace, Phil Roper, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Sam Ward, Lee Morton

Judo

Chelsie Giles - -52kg

Lucy Renshall - -63kg

Emma Reid - -78kg

Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown - -70kg

Lele Nairne - -57kg

Modern Pentathlon

Joe Choong and Myles Pillage - men's event

Kate French and Kerenza Bryson - women's event

Rowing

Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde and Henry Fieldman - Women's eight

Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Harry Brightmore - Men's eight

Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten - Women's four

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson - Men's four

Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw - Women's quadruple sculls

Tom Barras, Callum Dixon, Matt Haywood and Graeme Thomas - Men's quadruple sculls

Emily Craig and Imogen Grant - Lightweight women's double sculls

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne - Women's double sculls

Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George - Men's pair

Chloe Brew and Rebecca Edwards - Women's pair

Rugby Sevens

Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren (C), Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones

Sailing

John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)

Chris Grube and Vita Heathcote - Mixed Dinghy (470)

James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)

Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)

Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)

Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)

Connor Bainbridge - Men's Kite (Formula Kite)

Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)

Hannah Snellgrove - Women's Dinghy (ILCA 6)

Shooting

Michael Bargeron - 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team

Matthew Coward-Holley – Olympic Trap

Nathan Hales – Olympic Trap

Lucy Hall – Olympic Trap

Seonaid McIntosh - 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team

Amber Rutter – Olympic Skeet

Skateboarding

Sky Brown and Lola Tambling - women's park

Andy Macdonald - men's park

Sport Climbing

Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur - men's boulder and lead

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Molly Thompson-Smith and Erin McNiece - women's lead and boulder

Swimming

Freya Anderson, Freya Colbert, Kathleen Dawson, Angharad Evans, Medi Harris, Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Keanna MacInnes, Eva Okaro, Honey Osrin, Katie Shanahan, Laura Stephens and Abbie Wood - women’s team

Kieran Bird, Alex Cohoon, Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Daniel Jervis, Joe Litchfield, Max Litchfield, Jonathon Marshall, Jack McMillan, Oliver Morgan, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Jacob Whittle and James Wilby - men’s team

Leah Crisp, Hector Pardoe and Toby Robinson - Marathon swimming

Table Tennis

Anna Hursey - Women's singles

Liam Pitchford - Men's singles

Taekwondo

Jade Jones - women's -57kg

Rebecca McGowan - women's +67kg

Bradly Sinden - men's -68kg

Caden Cunningham - men's +80kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tennis

Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray - Men's singles

Katie Boulter - Women's singles

Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury - Men's doubles

Heather Watson - Women's doubles

Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson: Men's individual

Beth Potter, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Kate Waugh: Women's individual