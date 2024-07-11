Team GB at the Olympics: Here's every athlete representing Great Britain in Paris - including Eilish McColgan
More than 10,000 of the word’s greatest athletes are bound for France to take part in this year’s Summer Olympics - taking place from July 26-August 11.
They’ll be competing in a total of 329 events across 32 sports, including breakdancing which is making its games debut.
In the last Olympics Team GB won a total of 64 medals - 22 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze - coming fourth in the final medal table behind the United States, China and Japan.
Scottish athletes won 16 of those, with Duncan Scott, Katie Archibald, Kathleen Dawson, Jack Carlin, Angus Groom, Harry Leask, Neah Evans, Laura Muir, Anna Burnet, Sarah Robertson, and Josh Kerr all taking podium places.
Here are all the athletes hoping to join that roll of honour this year.
Archery
Conor Hall, Tom Hall and Alex Wise - men's team
Penny Healey, Byrony Pitman and Megan Havers - women's team
Artistic Swimming
Athletics
Phoebe Gill, Keely Hodgkinson, Jemma Reekie, Georgia Bell, Laura Muir, Revee Walcott-Nolan, Megan Keith, Eilish McColgan, Cindy Sember, Jessie Knight, Lina Nielsen, Lizzie Bird, Aimee Pratt, Morgan Lake, Holly Bradshaw, Molly Caudery, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Jade O’Dowda, Dina Asher-Smith, Desiree Henry, Amy Hunt, Imani-Lara Lansiquot, Daryll Neita, Bianca Williams, Amber Anning, Yemi Mary John, Hannah Kelly, Laviai Nielsen, Victoria Ohuruogu, Jodie Williams, Nicole Yeargin - womens team
Charlie Dobson, Max Burgin, Ben Pattison, Jake Wightman, Neil Gourley, Josh Kerr, Sam Atkin, George Mills, Patrick Dever, Tade Ojora, Alastair Chalmers, Jacob Fincham-Dukes, Scott Lincoln, Lawrence Okoye, Nicholas Percy, Jeremiah Azu, Louie Hinchliffe, Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Charlie Carvell, Lewis Davey, Ben Jefferies, Toby Harries, Alex Haydock-Wilson, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Callum Wilkinson - men’s team
Philip Sesemann, Mahamed Mahamed and Emile Cairess: Men's marathon
Badminton
Kirsty Gilmour - Women's singles
Boxing
Charley Davison - Bantamweight (54kg)
Rosie Eccles - Welterweight (66kg)
Chantelle Reid - Middleweight (75kg)
Lewis Richardson - Light-middleweight (71kg)
Pat Brown - Heavyweight (92kg)
Delicious Orie - Super heavyweight (92kg+)
Canoe Slalom
Mallory Franklin: Women’s Canoe Single (C1) & Women’s Kayak Cross
Kimberley Woods: Women’s Kayak Single (K1) & Women’s Kayak Cross
Adam Burgess: Men’s Canoe Single (C1) & Men's Kayak Cross
Cycling
Kieran Reilly and Charlotte Worthington - BMX Freestyle Park
Kye Whyte and Beth Shriever - BMX Racing
Lizzie Deignan, Pfeiffer Georgi, Anna Henderson (TT) and Anna Morris - women's road
Elinor Barker, Neah Evans, Josie Knight, Anna Morris and Jess Roberts - Women’s track endurance
Charlie Aldridge and Tom Pidcock - Men’s mountain bike
Ella Maclean-Howell and Evie Richards - Women’s mountain bike
Ethan Hayter (TT), Tom Pidcock, Josh Tarling (TT/RR), Stevie Williams and Fred Wright - Men's road
Dan Bigham, Ethan Hayter, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood - Men’s track endurance
Jack Carlin, Ed Lowe and Hamish Turnbull - Men’s track sprint
Sophie Capewell, Emma Finucane and Katy Marchant - Women’s track sprint
Diving
Tom Daley - Men's 10m Synchro
Noah Williams - Men's 10m Platform, Men's 10m Synchro
Kyle Kothari - Men's 10m Platform
Jack Laugher - Men's 3m Springboard, Men's 3m Synchro
Anthony Harding - Men's 3m Synchro
Jordan Houlden - Men's 3m Springboard
Scarlett Mew Jensen - Women's 3m Synchro
Yasmin Harper - Women's 3m Springboard, Women's 3m Synchro
Grace Reid - Women's 3m Springboard
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix - Women's 10m Platform, Women's 10m Synchro
Lois Toulson
Equestrian
Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Charlotte Fry and Becky Moody - Dressage
Rosalind Canter, Yasmin Ingham, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen - Eventing
Scott Brash, Harry Charles, Ben Maher and Joseph Stockdale - Showjumping
Golf
Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick - men's
Georgia Hall and Charley Hull - women's
Gymnastics
Joe Fraser, Harry Hepworth, Jake Jarman, Luke Whitehouse, Max Whitlock - men's artistic
Becky Downie, Ruby Evans, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Alice Kinsella, Abigail Martin - women's artistic
Zak Perzamanos - men's trampoline
Bryony Page, Izzy Songhurst - women's trampoline
Hockey
Women's hockey - Miriam Pritchard (GK), Giselle Ansley, Hollie Pearne-Webb (captain), Anna Toman, Amy Costello, Fiona Crackles, Laura Roper, Flora Peel, Sophie Hamilton, Lily Owsley, Izzy Petter, Tess Howard, Sarah Jones, Charlotte Watson, Sarah Robertson, Hannah French
Men's hockey - Ollie Payne (GK), Nick Park, Gareth Furlong, Conor Williamson, Liam Sanford, James Albery, David Ames, Jacob Draper, Jack Waller, David Goodfield, Zach Wallace, Phil Roper, Rupert Shipperley, Will Calnan, Sam Ward, Lee Morton
Judo
Chelsie Giles - -52kg
Lucy Renshall - -63kg
Emma Reid - -78kg
Katie-Jemima Yeats-Brown - -70kg
Lele Nairne - -57kg
Modern Pentathlon
Joe Choong and Myles Pillage - men's event
Kate French and Kerenza Bryson - women's event
Rowing
Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Holly Dunford, Emily Ford, Lauren Irwin, Eve Stewart, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde and Henry Fieldman - Women's eight
Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charlie Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Harry Brightmore - Men's eight
Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Sam Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten - Women's four
Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson - Men's four
Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgie Brayshaw - Women's quadruple sculls
Tom Barras, Callum Dixon, Matt Haywood and Graeme Thomas - Men's quadruple sculls
Emily Craig and Imogen Grant - Lightweight women's double sculls
Becky Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne - Women's double sculls
Ollie Wynne-Griffith and Tom George - Men's pair
Chloe Brew and Rebecca Edwards - Women's pair
Rugby Sevens
Amy Wilson Hardy, Ellie Boatman, Ellie Kildunne, Emma Uren (C), Grace Crompton, Heather Cowell, Isla Norman-Bell, Jade Shekells, Jasmine Joyce, Lauren Torley, Lisa Thomson, Meg Jones
Sailing
John Gimson and Anna Burnet – Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)
Chris Grube and Vita Heathcote - Mixed Dinghy (470)
James Peters and Fynn Sterritt – Men’s Skiff (49er)
Freya Black and Saskia Tidey – Women’s Skiff (49erFX)
Emma Wilson – Women’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
Sam Sills – Men’s Windsurfing (iQFOiL)
Ellie Aldridge – Women’s Kite (Formula Kite)
Connor Bainbridge - Men's Kite (Formula Kite)
Michael Beckett – Men’s Dinghy (ILCA 7)
Hannah Snellgrove - Women's Dinghy (ILCA 6)
Shooting
Michael Bargeron - 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team
Matthew Coward-Holley – Olympic Trap
Nathan Hales – Olympic Trap
Lucy Hall – Olympic Trap
Seonaid McIntosh - 10m air rifle / 50m rifle 3P / 10m mixed team
Amber Rutter – Olympic Skeet
Skateboarding
Sky Brown and Lola Tambling - women's park
Andy Macdonald - men's park
Sport Climbing
Toby Roberts and Hamish McArthur - men's boulder and lead
Molly Thompson-Smith and Erin McNiece - women's lead and boulder
Swimming
Freya Anderson, Freya Colbert, Kathleen Dawson, Angharad Evans, Medi Harris, Lucy Hope, Anna Hopkin, Keanna MacInnes, Eva Okaro, Honey Osrin, Katie Shanahan, Laura Stephens and Abbie Wood - women’s team
Kieran Bird, Alex Cohoon, Tom Dean, Luke Greenbank, James Guy, Daniel Jervis, Joe Litchfield, Max Litchfield, Jonathon Marshall, Jack McMillan, Oliver Morgan, Adam Peaty, Ben Proud, Matt Richards, Duncan Scott, Jacob Whittle and James Wilby - men’s team
Leah Crisp, Hector Pardoe and Toby Robinson - Marathon swimming
Table Tennis
Anna Hursey - Women's singles
Liam Pitchford - Men's singles
Taekwondo
Jade Jones - women's -57kg
Rebecca McGowan - women's +67kg
Bradly Sinden - men's -68kg
Caden Cunningham - men's +80kg
Tennis
Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray - Men's singles
Katie Boulter - Women's singles
Neal Skupski & Joe Salisbury - Men's doubles
Alex Yee, Sam Dickinson: Men's individual
Beth Potter, Georgia Taylor-Brown, Kate Waugh: Women's individual
Emily Campbell - Women's 81+kg
