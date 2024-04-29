Scotland's Stephen Mcguire has reached the quarter finals of the World Snooker Championships.

Taking place over 17 days in the run up to the two-day final, concluding on the May Bank Holiday Monday, the World Snooker Championship has long been a favourite fixture on the British sporting calendar for armchair potters.

Last year saw a surprise champion in the form of Belgian Luca Brecel, who beat Mark Selby 18-15 in the final.

The year before saw a more familiar name on the trophy, as world number one Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed a record-equalling seventh World Championship.

This year only two Scots have made it into the competition - former champion John Higgins and qualifier Stephen Macguire.

Here’s everything you need to know about Stephen ‘On Fire’ Macguire - and his World Championships journey.

When is Stephen Maguire’s quarter final match?

Maguire will be playing David Gilbert for the place in the semi-final, with the first session scheduled to start at 10am on Tuesday, April 30.

Further sessions will be played at 7pm on Tuesday, April 30, and at 2.30pm on Wednesday, May 1.

The quarter-finals are the best of 25 frames (first to 13 frames), played over three sessions.

Maguire got the quarter-final by defeating Ali Carter 10-7 in the first round, then Shaun Murphy 13-9 in the second round.

What is Stephen Maguire’s best performance at the World Championships to date?

Macguire has made it to the semi-finals of the World Championships twice - in 2007 and 2012 - beaten by John Higgins and Mark Selby respectively.

How many ranking tournaments has Stephen Macguire won?

Maguire has won six ranking tournaments: the 2004 European Open and UK Championships, the 2007 Northern Ireland Trophy, the 2008 China Open, the 2013 Welsh Open and the 2020 Tour Championships.

What is Stephen Macguire’s World Ranking?

Maguire is currently ranked world number 28, meaning he had to play the qualifying tournament to get to the 2024 World Championships. He has previously ranked as high as number two in the world between 2008 and 2010.

How much has Stephen Maguire earned in his career?

Maguire has earned around £2 million in prize money alone during his career.

