Stephen Hendry has earned a fortune during a glittering career.

Stephen Hendry took the world of snooker by storm when he turned professional at the age of just 16 in 1985.

Within just three seasons he had climbed to number four in the world and won his first World Championship at the age of 21 years and 106 days - a record for youngest champion that remains today.

His 18 Triple Crown wins, including seven world titles, looked unlikely to be surpassed until Ronnie O’Sullivan arrived on the scene, winning 23 to date and becoming probably the only player that can claim to be better than Hendy in thye history of the sport.

Largely retired from the sport (although he did unsuccessfully try to qualify for the World Championships in 2023) he now works as a television pundit and plays exhibition matches in front of packed theatres.

With that success has come plenty of reward. But how much is Stephen Hendry actually worth?

How much prize money has Stephen Hendry won?

During his trophy-packed career Stephen Hendry won seven World Championships, six Masters titles and five UK Championships. In total he won 36 ranking titles and spent nine seasons as world number one.

He also came runner-up in countless tournaments, missing out on the silverware but still banking big paycheques, while in 2009 he won £157,000 in just a few minutes at the World Championships when completing a maximum 147-break (£147,000 for the break and the £10,000 prize for the tournament’s highest break).

In total, it means that Stephen Hendry won around £13.2 million in prize money alone during his snooker career.

What other money has Stephen Hendry earned?

Appearance fees, sponsorship deals, product endorsements and win bonuses will have boosted Stephen Hendry’s earnings significantly. In 1990 his sponsor Sweater Shop gifted him a Bentley Continental GT car for winning his first World Championship. Another win later in his career saw him pick up the keys to a £250,000 Ferrari.

Now he’s retired his earning potential has dropped but he’ll still make a decent living providing commentary and punditry for the BBC, amongst others, and touring exhibition games with other famous faces from the golden age of the game.

It’s likely that his other interests will have made him as much cash over the years as prize money from tournaments.

What is Stephen Hendry’s net worth