John Higgins starts his World Championship campaign today. | Getty Images

It’s day three of the 2025 World Snooker Championship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship - the 49th consecutive year the event has been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre - is now underway.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final. Wilson returned to defend his title but has fallen at the first hurdle, being knocked out in the first round by Lei Peifan.

Today will see the continuation of the first round matches, with Scotland’s John Higgins making his first appearance.

Here’s everything you need to know

Who is playing at the World Snooker Championship today?

Here’s what action is taking place today, on Monday, April 21. All are first round matches

10am

John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor

Jak Jones (16) 2-7 Zhao Xintong

2.30pm

Ding Junhui (10) v Zak Surety

Mark Allen (8) 5-4 Fan Zhengyi

7pm

Si Jiahui (13) v David Gilbert

John Higgins (3) v Joe O'Connor

Who is favourite to win the matches?

If the matches go according to the bookies’ predictions then John Higgins, Zhao Xintong, Ding Junhui, Mark Allen and Si Jiahui will be going through to the second round. There are likely to be upsets though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I watch the Snooker World Championship on television?

The BBC will once again be broadcasting live coverage across BBC1, BBC2, the Red Button and the iPlayer. There will also be highlights programmes every evening to catch up on the day’s action.

What is the format of the Snooker World Championships?

All first-round matches are the best of 19 frames (first to 10 frames) played over two session.

Second-round matches and the quarter-finals are the best of 25 frames (first to 13 frames), played over three sessions.

The semi-finals are the best of 33 frames (first to 17 frames) played over four sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final is the best of 35 frames (first to 18 frames) played over four sessions.

Who has won the most World Championships?

Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan jointly hold the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times each. Hendry is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon and Steve Davis have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan another tournament he’ll pull ahead of Stephen Hendry for the record of most titles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

Prior to this year there had only ever been 14 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, Cliff Thorburn and Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby.

What’s the prize money?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, there’s a bonus £40,000 up for grabs for a maximum 147 break, and a further £15,000 for the highest break in the tournament.

What trophy is presented at the World Snooker Championships?

The recognisable World Championship trophy dates back to 1926 when it was bought by pioneering player Joe David for just £19.

It’s made of silver, weighs 46.5 troy ounces, and is topped by the figure of a Greek shepherdess - not a snooker player, as some people presume.