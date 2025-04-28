Barring a major upset, Ronnie O'Sullivan will be progressing to the quarter finals of the World Snooker Championship today. | Getty Images

It’s day ten at the Crucible Theatre and, as we reach the halfway point of the competition, the remaining second round matches will be concluded.

The 2025 Halo World Snooker Championship - the 49th consecutive year the event has been held at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre - is now well underway.

First held in 1927, it is the longest-running and most prestigious tournament in professional snooker, with a prize fund of £2,395,000, of which the winner will receive £500,000.

Last year saw Kyren Wilson defeat Jak Jones 18‍–‍14 in the final. Wilson returned to defend his title but fell at the first hurdle, being knocked out in the first round by Lei Peifan.

Monday saw Scotland’s John Higgins get off to a winning start, grinding out a 10-7 first round win over Joe O’Connor.

And Wednesday saw Ronnie O’Sullivan blow Ali Carter off the table, winning four frames without reply in their afternoon session to triumph 10-4.

On Thursday Mark Selby became the latest seed to fall, following a nail-biting 10-8 marathon against Ben Woollaston that finished after midnight and completed the first round in suitable style.

Friday saw Mark Allen make a memorable 147 - despite losing to Chris Wakelin.

Saturday saw John Higgins dramatically win again against Xiao Guodong in a nail-biting final frame decider to progress to the last eight. He’ll play old rival Mark Williams in the next round.

And yesterday saw both Ronnie O'Sullivan and 2023 champion Luca Brecel come within one frame of the quarters, both leading 14-4 against Chinese players Pang Junxu and Ding Junhui.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s play - with yet more drama guaranteed.

Who is playing at the World Snooker Championship today?

Here’s what action is taking place today, on Monday, April 28. All are second round matches.

13:00

Si Jiahui (13) 9-7 Ben Woollaston

Shaun Murphy (15) 6-10 Judd Trump (2)

19:00

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 12-4 Pang Junxu

Luca Brecel (7) 12-4 Ding Junhui (10)

Who are favourites to win?

It will come as no surprise that the bookies reckon Si Jiahui, Judd Trump, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Luca Brecel will go through, but there could still be upsets - Shaun Murphy, in particular, is well capable of staging a dramatic comeback.

When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing next at the World Snooker Championship?

Ronnie O'Sullivan’s will resume his second round match against Pang Junxu gets at 7pm today. The Rocket leads 12-4.

What are the results so far?

Here are the results in full:

First Round

Kyren Wilson (1) 9-10 Lei Peifan

Xiao Guodong (14) 10-4 Matthew Selt

Mark Williams (6) 10-8 Wu Yize

Barry Hawkins (11) 9-10 Hossein Vafaei

Neil Robertson (9) 8-10 Chris Wakelin

Jak Jones (16) 4-10 Zhao Xintong

Mark Allen (8) 10-6 Fan Zhengyi

John Higgins (3) 10-7 Joe O'Connor

Ding Junhui (10) 10-7 Zak Surety

Si Jiahui (13) 10-6 David Gilbert

Shaun Murphy (15) 10-4 Daniel Well

Zhang Anda 7-10 Pang Junxu

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) 10-4 Ali Carter

Judd Trump (2) 10-4 Zhou Yuelong

Luca Brecel (7) 10-7 Ryan Day

Mark Selby (4) 8-10 Ben Woollaston

Second round

Mark Allen (8) 6-13 Chris Wakelin

Mark Williams (6) 13-10 Hossein Vafaei

John Higgins (3) 13-12 Xiao Guodong

Lei Peifan (39) 10-13 Zhao Xintong

What is the second round draw at the World Snooker Championship?

Here are all the second round ties:

Lei Peifan vs Zhao Xintong

Chris Wakelin vs Mark Allen (8)

Ronnie O'Sullivan (5) vs Pang Junxu

Si Jiahui (13) vs Ben Woollaston

John Higgins (3) vs Xiao Guodong (14)

Hossein Vafaei vs Mark Williams (6)

Luca Brecel (7) vs Ding Junhui (10)

Shaun Murphy (15) vs Judd Trump (2)

Can I watch the Snooker World Championship on television?

The BBC will once again be broadcasting live coverage across BBC1, BBC2, the Red Button and the iPlayer. There will also be highlights programmes every evening to catch up on the day’s action.

What is the format of the Snooker World Championships?

All first-round matches are the best of 19 frames (first to 10 frames) played over two session.

Second-round matches and the quarter-finals are the best of 25 frames (first to 13 frames), played over three sessions.

The semi-finals are the best of 33 frames (first to 17 frames) played over four sessions.

The final is the best of 35 frames (first to 18 frames) played over four sessions.

Who has won the most World Snooker Championships?

Stephen Hendry and Ronnie O’Sullivan jointly hold the record for the most world titles in the modern era, having won the tournament seven times each. Hendry is also the youngest ever winner, having been only 21 when he claimed his first title in 1990.

Ray Reardon and Steve Davis have each won six titles, while John Higgins and Mark Selby have won four, with John Spencer and Mark Williams having claimed three.

So, if Ronnie O’Sullivan wins another tournament he’ll pull ahead of Stephen Hendry for the record of most titles.

How many 147s have there been at the World Snooker Championship?

Prior to this year there had only ever been 15 maximum breaks in the history of the competition, with Ronnie O'Sullivan and Stephen Hendry recording three each.

The other players to have achieved the ultimate snooker feat are John Higgins, Ali Carter, Mark Williams, Jimmy White, Cliff Thorburn and Neil Robertson, Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby.

Mark Allen then joined that select group this year.

What’s the prize money at the World Snooker Championship?

A total of £2.395 million in money is up for grabs at the World Snooker Championship, with the winner handed a cheque for a hefty £500,000.

The runner-up gets a consolation cheque for £200,000, the semi-finalists £100,000, quarter-finalists £30,000, second round players £30,000, and even those who fail to win a match are handed £20,000.

In addition, there’s a bonus £40,000 up for grabs for a maximum 147 break, and a further £15,000 for the highest break in the tournament.

What trophy is presented at the World Snooker Championships?

The iconic World Championship trophy dates back to 1926 when it was bought by pioneering player Joe David for just £19.

It’s made of silver, weighs 46.5 troy ounces, and is topped by the figure of a Greek shepherdess - not a snooker player, as some people presume.