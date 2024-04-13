Sharks 69-62 Caledonia: Gladiators fall to first loss in six after dominant defensive display from Sheffield
Caledonia Gladiators suffered their first defeat since early March on Friday after a strong defensive display from Sheffield Sharks saw the host take a seven point game 69-62.
Despite a Clifton Moore Jr. double-double and having a seven point lead at the half, it was the Sharks who roared back in the second period to continue their solid home form to leave Caledonia empty handed on their return to East Kilbride.
Gareth Murray’s side were looking to continue their good recent form in Yorkshire as they looked to apply pressure to second place Cheshire Phoenix. However, the loss to Sharks means Phoenix are now in a commanding position to take second spot with just two games left. The Scottish outfit now look likely to take third spot.
Frustratingly, the night had started well for Caledonia despite a low scoring first five minutes from both sides. When Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons was was ejected after losing his cool with the referee, it saw Murray’s side turn it up a notch to take full advantage and end the first quarter with an 11 point lead.
Despite the Sharks coaching left to Marko Backovic after Lyons dismissal, the hosts would begin to find rhythm early in the second quarter, while a previously potent Caledonia outfit went stone cold dry by not scoring until 5.57 in the quarter. Buoyed by Quade Green though, they would end the half strong and held a seven point lead at the break.
The third quarter would prove pivotal to the game though with the Sharks coming strong out of the blocks to take the game to one point after just two minutes. Sharks would end the quarter with 24 points to Caledonia’s 10, allowing the game to swing in their favour and go into the lead at 54-47 going into the final quarter.
Murray’s side would show signs of life early on in the fourth as they reduced the deficit with a 7-0 run. However, it was the home team who proved why they have such strong home record as the fought back to increase their lead. A split pair of Mike Bothwell’s free throws reduced the deficit to four as the game closed out but when Green missed a three ball, the game was effectively ended as a contest and the home side’s victory was confirmed shortly after to inflict Caledonia’s first defeat in since early March.
