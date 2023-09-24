Beth Potter crowned world triathlon champion as Scot also secures place at 2024 Paris Olympics

Beth Potter is the new triathlon world champion.

Potter, who only took up the sport six years ago after competing in the 10,000 metres at the Rio Olympics, started in second place in the standings but claimed a victory that also earns her automatic qualification for Paris 2024.

Potter, the first British winner of the series title since Vicky Holland in 2018, told World Triathlon: “This has been a dream season and I’m a bit lost for words. I wasn’t actually feeling too good on the swim and bike today so I had to work a bit hard and I tried to be as smart as possible and bide my time. I backed myself and believed in all my training and trusted my ability in that last 10k.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad