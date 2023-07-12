Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains were denied a semi-final spot in the Wimbledon women’s doubles after being outclassed by third seeds Elise Mertens and Storm Hunter.

The wildcards have enjoyed a fine run at the All England Club and were the first all-British pair to reach the last eight of the draw for 40 years. But their impressive progression was ended emphatically on Court Two as 2021 champion Mertens and her Australian partner Hunter eased through 6-2 6-1.

Lumsden and Bains on Monday hailed emulating the 1983 achievement of Jo Durie and Anne Hobbs as “surreal”. The two 25-year-olds were on the backfoot from the start on Wednesday after a double fault from Leeds-born Bains gifted their rivals the opening game and she again failed to hold serve in game five.

Scottish player Lumsden, who previously feared her career may be ended by long Covid, showcased some classy shots and there was plenty of power from Bains, but it was not enough to prevent the more experienced duo wrapping up the opening set in 35 minutes.

Maia Lumsden (left) and Naiktha Bains during their Ladies' doubles quarter final defeat to Storm Hunter and Elise Mertens at Wimbledon. Pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire.

Belgian Mertens – the former world number one doubles player – and Hunter received a third-round walkover after Czech opponent Marketa Vondrousova withdrew following her progression to the semi-finals of the singles, while their second-round match ended prematurely because of an opposition retirement.

After the British pair were each broken either side of being unable to capitalise on three break points, a few drops of rain at 6-2 3-0 threatened to impede further straightforward progression.