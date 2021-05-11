Scotland name experienced squad to face Netherlands in long-awaited return to action

Scotland will take on the Netherlands in one-day internationals on May 19 and 21.

The men’s national side, who have not played since December 2019, will take on the Netherlands in two one-day-internationals on May 19 and 21.

Head coach Shane Burger will take 14 players to Rotterdam and the squad will be captained by Kyle Coetzer, who was named ICC Associate Player of the Decade at the end of last year. Richie Berrington has been named as vice captain.

The matches will be Scotland’s first since December 2019 when they took on the UAE in Dubai and mark the start of their road to the ICC T20 World Cup in October.

“We’ve had a really good block of training over the last six weeks and I’ve been impressed by how hard everyone has worked and the energy that we have in the squad at the moment," said Burger.

“It’s just great to have cricket to look forward to. After such a long period without any matches it’s really important for the guys to get out there and play again. They’re absolutely raring to go. It’s the start of an important six months for us and I know we would like to go out and perform to the expectations that we have set ourselves and also play a brand of cricket that will excite our fans.”

Scotland squad (v the Netherlands, Rotterdam, May 19 & 21):

Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Ali Evans, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill.

