The US Open tennis tournament will start later this week, with the men’s and women’s singles winners banking a record $5 million apiece for a few days work.

It’s no wonder that tennis players are amongst the wealthiest sportspeople on the planet - and the cash on offer seems to go up every year.

Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, personal appearances and shrewd investments , and these athletes can become seriously loaded.

The hikes in prize money means that youngsters like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are seeing their bank balances challenge those of the all-time greats - with plenty of years to play.

Here are the 14 richest men’s tennis stars in the world in 2025, according to CelebrityNetWorth .

1 . Roger Federer - $750 million Swiss star Roger Federer is the richest tennis player in history, by some considerable distance, with an estimated fortune of $750 million. Now retired, he won 20 majors in a career that saw him top the word ranking for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks. Uniqlo reportedly paid Federer around $30 million a year to use their tennis apparel. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Novak Djokovic - $240 million Since turning pro 2003 Serbian Novak Djokovic has earned a cool $240 million in prize money and sponsorship. He's been ranked world number one for a record 427 weeks and has won an incredible 24 Grand Slams - more than any other player. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Rafael Nadal - $220 million Spain's Rafael Nadal has an estimated fortune of $220 million. Second only to Djokovic when it comes to Grand Slam titles, he's won 22 major titles, including a record 14 French Open trophies. He won an amazing 81 consecutive matches on clay - another record in the open era. | Getty Images for ITF Photo Sales

4 . Pete Sampras - $150 million Before retiring in 2002 Pete Sampras has won a then-record 14 major titles, amassing a fortune of around $150 million. Pistol Pete was ranked world nuber one for 286 weeks and attracted lucrative sponsorship deals with the likes of Nike and Sergio Tacchini. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales