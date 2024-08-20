Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule for all 22 sports

By David Hepburn

Published 20th Aug 2024, 14:57 BST
The Paralympics will start in Paris later this month. | Contributed
Here’s when you can catch all the sporting action in Paris.

First twinned with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Paralympic Games have followed every summer and winter Olympic Games since.

Its history dates back further though, to 1948 when 19 British World War II veterans competed in sports. By 1960 the games attracted 400 athletes from 23 countries, and now it is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, with 4,520 athletes from 163 countries appearing at the 2020 edition. 

This year, following its hugely successful Olympic Games, Paris will be hosting the event.

There will be 22 different sports at the Paralympics, each of which will be broken down into subcategories meaning athletes will compete against those with similar impairments.

It means there will be a total of 549 events over the 10 days of competition, all of which will be broadcast in the UK by Channel 4, both on television and on up to 18 streaming channels online.

Here’s when you can catch all the sports:

Para archery

August 29, 30, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Medal matches: August 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Para athletics

August 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. (medals every day).

Para badminton

August 29, 30, September 1, 2.

Medal matches: September 1, 2.

Blind football

September 1, 2, 3, 5, 7.

Medal matches: September 7.

Boccia

August 29, 30, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Medal matches August 1, 2, 5.

Para canoe

September 6, 7, 8.

Medal runs September 7, 8

Para cycling road

Septmebr 4-7 (medals every day).

Para cycling track

Augsut 29, 30, 31, September 1 (medals every day).

Para equestrian

September 3, 4, 6, 7 (medals evey day).

Goalball

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Medal matches: August 5.

Para judo

September 5, 6, 7 (medals every day).

Para powerlifting

September 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 (medals every day).

Para rowing

August 30, 31, September 1.

Medal races: September 1.

Shooting Para sport

August 30, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (medals every day)

Sitting volleyball

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Medal matches: September 6, 7.

Para swimming

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. (medals evey day).

Para table tennis

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Medal games: August 30, 31, September 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Para taekwondo

August 29, 30, 31 (medals every day).

Para triathlon

Semptember 1, 2 (medals both days).

Wheelchair basketball 

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. 8.

Medal matches: September 7, 8.

Wheelchair fencing

September 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 (medals every day).

Wheelchair rugby

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2.

Medal matches: September 2.

Wheelchair tennis

August 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Medal matches: September 4, 5, 6, 7.

