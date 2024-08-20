Paris Paralympics 2024: Full schedule for all 22 sports

The Paralympics will start in Paris later this month. | Contributed

Here’s when you can catch all the sporting action in Paris.

First twinned with the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the Paralympic Games have followed every summer and winter Olympic Games since.

Its history dates back further though, to 1948 when 19 British World War II veterans competed in sports. By 1960 the games attracted 400 athletes from 23 countries, and now it is one of the biggest sporting events on the planet, with 4,520 athletes from 163 countries appearing at the 2020 edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, following its hugely successful Olympic Games, Paris will be hosting the event.

There will be 22 different sports at the Paralympics, each of which will be broken down into subcategories meaning athletes will compete against those with similar impairments.

It means there will be a total of 549 events over the 10 days of competition, all of which will be broadcast in the UK by Channel 4, both on television and on up to 18 streaming channels online.

Here’s when you can catch all the sports:

Para archery

August 29, 30, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Medal matches: August 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Para athletics

August 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. (medals every day).

Para badminton

August 29, 30, September 1, 2.

Medal matches: September 1, 2.

Blind football

September 1, 2, 3, 5, 7.

Medal matches: September 7.

Boccia

August 29, 30, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Medal matches August 1, 2, 5.

Para canoe

September 6, 7, 8.

Medal runs September 7, 8

Para cycling road

Septmebr 4-7 (medals every day).

Para cycling track

Augsut 29, 30, 31, September 1 (medals every day).

Para equestrian

September 3, 4, 6, 7 (medals evey day).

Goalball

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5.

Medal matches: August 5.

Para judo

September 5, 6, 7 (medals every day).

Para powerlifting

September 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 (medals every day).

Para rowing

August 30, 31, September 1.

Medal races: September 1.

Shooting Para sport

August 30, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 (medals every day)

Sitting volleyball

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Medal matches: September 6, 7.

Para swimming

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. (medals evey day).

Para table tennis

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Medal games: August 30, 31, September 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.

Para taekwondo

August 29, 30, 31 (medals every day).

Para triathlon

Semptember 1, 2 (medals both days).

Wheelchair basketball

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7. 8.

Medal matches: September 7, 8.

Wheelchair fencing

September 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 (medals every day).

Wheelchair rugby

August 29, 30, 31, September 1, 2.

Medal matches: September 2.

Wheelchair tennis

August 30, 31, September 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.