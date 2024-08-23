Team GB arrive at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. | Getty Images

The history of the Paralympics dates back nearly 80 years.

The Paris Paralympics are set to start later this month, taking place over 10 days of competition from Wednesday, August 28, to Sunday, September 8.

There will be 22 different sports played, each of which will be broken down into subcategories meaning there will be a total of 549 events - ensuring athletes will compete against those with similar impairments.

Channel 4 will be broadcasting all the live action from the games - including the Opening and Closing Ceremonies - and have more than 1,300 hours of coverage scheduled. They are promising to cover every event, with up to 18 different streams available online at any given time.

But when did the Paralympics start, who dreamed them up, and where did the name come from?

Here’s what you need to know.

Who came up with the idea of the Paralympic Games?

While not officially called the Paralympics, the event that started the movement was the Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948 - on the same day that the London Olympics began.

It was organised by neurologist Ludwig Guttmann at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, in Buckinghamshire. Guttman, who had fled Nazi Germany, invited British World War II veteran patients with spinal cord injuries to compete in the event designed to be an Olympic Games for people with disabilities.

The event continued to be held at the hospital annually, with the first overseas athletes - veterans from Holland and Israel - taking part in 1952.

As of 2024 the torch relay for the Paralympics will begin at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

When were the first Paralympic Games?

The ninth Stoke Mandeville Games were held outside the UK for the first time in 1960, coinciding with the Rome 1960 Olympics. This games has been designated the first Paralympics.

A total of 400 athletes from 23 countries participated in 57 events in eight sports.

The 1964 Tokyo Summer Games were the first to offically use the Paralympics name.

When was the first Winter Paralympics?

The first Paralympic Winter Games were held in Sweden in 1976. Athletes from 16 countries competed in alpine and cross-country skiing.

Why is it called the Paralympics?