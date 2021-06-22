Sarah Robertson has a shot at goal while playing for Great Britain against Germany at Lee Valley. [email protected] Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The 27-year-old from Selkirk, who has racked up 104 caps for Scotland and is now based in London, is one of nine Olympic debutants in head coach Mark Hager’s 16-strong squad. Thirteen 13 English players and two Welsh women make up the rest.

“Getting selected for the Olympics as a Home Nations athlete is a slightly harder journey,” said Robertson, who is one of over 1,000 athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme.

“Over the years that has improved, but I certainly think there’s still a few little things that potentially make it that little bit harder – but that makes it all the sweeter when you do get selected.

Sarah Robertson in action for Great Britain against the United States last month. The Borderer is a full-time hockey player based in London. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

“First of all being Scottish I’ve had to move down here and completely relocate my life. Players that grew up in England are potentially recognised earlier and potentially get opportunities slightly earlier. They are just in the system and are known about.

“I think that has improved massively with the Elite Development Programme and I think GB Hockey has done a lot of work to improve that over the last few years, but I still think there is a little bit of work to be done.”

The World Class Programme allows Robertson to train full-time, access the world’s best coaches and benefit from pioneering technology, science and medical support. She certainly does not believe the selection is a reflection on the strength of the Scottish squads.

“I think if you look at where Scotland hockey sits in both the men’s and women’s programmes, they are both strong teams,” said Robertson.

“So to only have one player – that is potentially disappointing. When the numbers are crunched like that it potentially doesn’t look good but I’m hoping to fly the Scottish flag strong.”

Robertson will have some familiar Scottish faces alongside her from Team GB in Japan as she attended Selkirk High School with rower Maddie Arlett and played football at Hibernian with Manchester City star Caroline Weir.

A talented footballer herself, Robertson admitted: “Football was my first love as a sport. Even looking back to pictures of me playing football in the garden, I think if anyone had put their money on it, I would’ve picked football. I played for Hibernian Ladies and Scotland up to Under-17 and it certainly was a dream of mine.

“I just remember thinking the potential and opportunity that lies within hockey – being a Commonwealth and Olympic sport – excites me so much, so that’s why I went all in at that stage. I’m lucky that I’ve grown up playing football and going to school with some amazing athletes that are now also going to Tokyo, it’s awesome.”