UK Athletics names 64-strong team for 2024 Games

Jake Wightman and Eilish McColgan are among nine Scots who have been named in Team GB's athletics squad for the Paris Olympics.

Wightman, who won the men's 1,500m world title two years ago, misses out on his favoured event after sitting out the British trials due to a calf injury but has been given a discretionary pick for the 800m.

“I feel very lucky to gave been given a lifeline still, because that could have easily been season’s done," Wightman said. “I would have always wanted to double (in the 800m and 1500m) if I could have, but I’m just glad to be able to go over one of them and show that I can.”

Jake Wightman has been selected in the Team GB athletics squad for the Paris Olympics. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Getty Images for European Athletics)

Fellow Scots – current world champion Josh Kerr and recently crowned British champion Neil Gourlay – secured qualification to compete in the 1,500m.

McColgan becomes the first Scottish athlete to take part in four Olympic Games after being confirmed to race in the 10,000m alongside Megan Keith despite an injury-ravaged season.

Tokyo silver medallist Laura Muir will race the 1,500m in Paris after being selected for her third Olympics. Jemma Reekie will contest the 800m while Nicole Yeargin has made the 4x400m relay team.

The nine Scots, who make up 14 per cent of the overall team of 64 British athletes, are completed by Nick Percy, who will make his Olympic debut in the discus.

"I feel the nine selections are a really positive outcome for Scottish Athletics and for the sport in Scotland," said Mark Pollard, Scottish Athletics Head of Performance. "It is great to see a high percentage representation on the British team for Paris.

"Across that group of selected athletes there are numerous different stories and different journeys in the sport. There are clear examples of those who came through the grassroots system in Scotland and now have arrived at Olympic level and are winning medals at major championships.