It was the place where NBA icons such as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant made their name and now anticipation is hyping up for the 2024 NBA playoffs.

With the regular season coming to a close, all eyes turn to the playoff championship as Denver Nuggets and Nikola Jokić look to hold on to their title but face stiff competition from Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks.

And whether you’re new to the NBA or a diehard fan, then the NBA playoffs is a must watch for all involved. Want to know everything about the NBA playoffs, the play in and all the important dates? We have you covered below.

How do the NBA playoffs work?

The NBA is split into two divisions - the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. Teams who finish positions 1-6 in the standings of each conference are guaranteed a playoff spot, while the teams in positions 7-10 enter a ‘play in’ (more on that below) to determine the final four positions in the playoffs. Once the play in is concluded a total of 16 teams take part in the playoffs.

Every round of the NBA playoffs features seven-game series and the team with the higher seed is given home court advantage and play games one, two, five and seven (if game five and seven are required). The first-round matchups are No. 1 vs. No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7, No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5.

The winner of the first round will the next round and play a seven-game series in a ‘semi final’ which will decide the two teams will face off for the 2024 NBA World Championship.

Which teams have already qualified for the NBA playoffs?

Confirmed in playoff spot: Boston Celtics (No. 1 seed), Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, LA Clippers, Dallas Mavericks.

At least a play-in spot, not yet playoffs: Orlando Magic, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings.

Only a play-in spot: Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors.

Eliminated: Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs.

NBA play in dates

The play in will run from April 16-19. Round 1 games will likely take place on April 16-17 with the Round 2 game in each conference set for April 19.

How does the play in work in NBA?

First, the seventh-place team faces the eighth-place team and the ninth-place team plays the 10th-place team. The teams play just one game, with the team higher in the standings having home-court advantage.

How can I watch the NBA playoffs

TNT Sports confirmed they will be screening NBA games this coming season and that will include some playoff game, with the channel about to be added to BT Broadband, Sky and NOW TV packages at various different costs.

The NBA League Pass subscription is available via many mediums and available to purchase in app form via Apple, Google Play Store and the Amazon App Store. The app will give you the option to watch every game live at the touch or a button, while you can watch the recap of each game - or the game in full if you prefer - immediately after the game is done. If you have RokuTV, you can also get the app on your TV.

If you want to follow just the one team, you can purchase the League Pass for one team and this is priced at $89.99 for the entire season or $13.99 per month.

If you want to watch every team and every game, you could also purchase the NBA League Pass on a monthly basis with packages starting at $14.99 to $19.99 for the Premium version which allows you to watch without advertisements.

You can purchase the NBA League Pass here.

NBA playoff dates

The NBA playoffs will take place between April 20 and will last through until May 22. The dates for each play off clash will take place on the following dates:

April 20: NBA Playoffs begin

May 6-7: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move up to May 4-5)

May 21-22: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move up to May 19-20)

June 6: NBA Finals 2024 Game 1

June 9: NBA Finals 2024 Game 2

June 12: NBA Finals 2024 Game 3

June 14: NBA Finals 2024 Game 4