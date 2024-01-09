The NBA comes to Europe this week as Brooklyn Nets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Here's how you can catch every minute of the action.

The Nets take on Cavs this week in Paris. Cr. Getty Images.

It is one of the biggest events in the basketball calendar and now the NBA's global clash between Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris is just days away.

Now an annual event, the two sides have been chosen for the NBA's showcase Paris Game in 2024 as approximately 15,000 French basketball fanatics are offered a glimpse of some of the game's most loved players, such as four time NBA All Star Donovan Mitchell.

Set to be played at the Accor Arena, the game is being played as part of an initiative by the NBA to expand their fan base beyond the USA and Canada as they look to give fans in other countries an opportunity to attend a game in person.

The plan for overseas games has officially been prevalent in the NBA since 2013 and the game in Paris follows last year's game between the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls.

Here is everything you need to know about the the NBA Paris Game 2024.

When is the NBA Paris Game 2024, Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs and Nets will tip off at the Accor Arena at 20:00 BST. If you're a viewers in the USA, that is 14:00 ET local time.

How to watch NBA Paris Game 2024, where to watch Brooklyn Nets vs Cleveland Cavaliers live

If you're a fan of either team, or just the NBA in general, being able to watch the clash in the French capital at a normal hour is a lucky many don't have!

The quickest and easiest way to watch the game is via the NBA League Pass app, which has various purchase options. More information on that is available here.

Another option is to watch via TNT Sports 1, if you are subscribed to the channel. Coverage of the game begins at 7pm BST.

NBA Paris Game 2024 - how to get tickets for Nets vs Cavs

If you're planning on making a last minute trip to Paris for the game, there are still ticketing options available for fans - but it isn't cheap!

Tickets are still available and are split into categories. The cheapest ticket available at present is a Cat. 7 (€295). Other tickets are priced as follows: Cat. 6 (€355), Cat. 5 (€425), Cat. 4 (€525), Cat. 3 (€655). The higher the Category, the better the seat. You can purchase your tickets here.

However, if you want to secure the NBA experience of a lifetime, 'Experiences' packages have been made available and offer up something any NBA fan is likely to dream of.

What is the NBA Paris Game 2024 Experience package

There are a number of different Experiences packages, which we will list below:

Notorious B.I.G. Orchestra: This offers you a ticket in the Lower-Level Behinds & Sideline Corners seating section, alongside a ticket to an orchestral symphony performance which pays tribute to the legendary rapper Notorious B.I.G. in the French capital and a one month subscription to the NBA League Pass. Prices begin at £550.29. Click here for more information.

Scout Lower Sidelines: This offers you a ticket in the Lower-Level seating section and a one month subscription to the NBA League Pass. Prices begin at £786.47. Click here for more information.