Top 10 Netflix Originals: Here are the best TV series to watch on Netflix UK - as per iMDB
According to iMBD ratings, these are the 10 best Netflix Original TV series ever produced.
For over a decade now, subscription platform Netflix has dominated the streaming landscape with a host of hit series becoming classics over night.
With Sex Education, Top Boy and Disenchantment returning for new seasons on the streamer in September, the growing list of amazing content is only getting bigger. However, what are the most highly rated Netflix Original series ever produced?
While it is very much a case of opinion, we decided to look at highly respected review site iMDB to discover exactly which Netflix Original series viewers have loved the most.