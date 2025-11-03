Monday at the International Open Snooker: Prize money, order of play, format, results, when are Ronnie O'Sullivan and John Higgins playing?
First played for in the 2012-2013 season, the International Open snooker was dubbed the “first overseas major” due to it having the same level of ranking points at the UK Championship.
It remained the most lucrative tournament outside the UK until 2018 when it was overtaken by the China Open.
This year sees the competition return to China for the 11th time, with last year’s champion Ding Junhui back to defend his title.
And already three Scots are through to the third round, with John Higgins beating Oliver Lines 6-2, Stephen Maguire squeezing through 6-4 against Xu Sim and Anthony McGill benefiting from the withdrawal of Mark Williams.
Here’s what’s happening today, Monday, November 3.
When is the International Open snooker?
The International Open runs from Sunday, November 2, to Sunday, November 9.
Where is the International Open snooker being played?
The tournament is held at South New City National Fitness Center in Nanjing, China.
What is the prize money at the International Open snooker?
There is a total prize pot of £825,000, broken down as follows:
- Winner: £175,000
- Runner-up: £75,000
- Semi-final: £33,000
- Quarter-final: £22,000
- Last 16: £14,000
- Last 32: £9,000
- Last 64: £5,000
- Highest break: £5,000
What’s the format of the International Open Snooker?
Matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to 6) until the semi‑finals, which will be the best of 17 frames (first to 9) and the final which is the best of 19 frames (first to 10). The semi-final and the final are played over two sessions.
Are any big players missing from the draw at the International Open?
Marco Fu, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Sam Craigie, and Ken Doherty have all withdrawn from the tournament.
What is the schedule for the International Open?
Here’s when all the action will be taking place:
- Last 64: Sunday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 4
- Last 32: Wednesday, November 5
- Last 16: Thursday, November 6
- Quarter-finals: Friday, November 7
- Semi-finals: Saturday, November 8
- Final: Sunday, November 9
What’s the order of play for Monday, November 3?
Here are the matches still to take place today, from 11.30pm. They are all second round matches.
- Shaun Murphy v Wang Xinzhong
- Scott Donaldson v Mitchell Mann
- Huang Jiahao v Barry Hawkins
- Louis Heathcote v Jack Lisowski
- Sanderson Lam v Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Liu Wenwei v Lei Peifan
- Fan Zhengyi v Zhao Xintong
When is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing next in the International Open?
The Rocket started his tournament at 11.30am today against Sanderson Lam. He’s lost the first two frames though, so faces an uphill battle to progress.
When is John Higgings next playing in the International Open snooker?
John Higgins will play his third round match against Hossein Vafaei starting at 6.30am on Tuesday, November 4. So best set that alarm clock.
How can I watch the International Open snooker?
There will be live coverage of the International Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.
Make sure you don't miss a moment of breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.
--
-
- --- --- --
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.