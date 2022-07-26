Lisa Aitken: Team Scotland squash star ditches singles to focus on doubles at Birmingham Commonwealth Games

The Montrose-born player broke her playing hand six weeks ago, leaving her racing to reach full fitness at her third Games.

Aitken has now scratched singles in favour of mixed doubles hopes with Greg Lobban and women’s doubles with Georgia Adderley.

“It’s a good tactical decision from me,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to get that feel back but I’ve been able to buy myself some time by not doing singles.

“Doubles is predominantly where we see our medal chances so it makes sense to focus on that.”

Aitken’s confidence emanates from the bronze medal she won with Lobban at April’s World Doubles Championships in Glasgow.

They beat Welsh pair Joel Makin and Tesni Evans in the podium play-off, a result that changed their outlook on the Games.

Team Scotland's Lisa Aitken has pulled out of the squash singles at Birmingham 2022 in order to focus her medal hopes on the doubles. Pic: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire.

“Typically as a nation Scotland are strong in doubles,” said Aitken. “I think that medal in Glasgow took us from underdogs to a team to beat.”

Aitken and Adderley finished fifth in the women’s doubles at the global gathering to fuel hope for a strong run in that discipline.

The 32-year-old is no stranger to the host city, where she relocated during the Covid-19 pandemic with football star partner Rachel Corsie.

The Scotland national team skipper joined Aston Villa of the FA Women’s Super League in January 2022 and relocated to the West Midlands with Aitken in tow.

“I’m in an individual sport and she’s in a team but the nice thing is that we completely understand each other’s lifestyles and we can share ideas,” she said.

“I’m a Leeds fan so I try to stay away from Aston Villa games as much as I can! But it’s going to be very special to have my family there watching.”