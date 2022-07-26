Matthew and Christopher Grimley: Badminton brothers from Glasgow aiming for Commonwealth Games glory

The 22-year-olds from Glasgow were introduced to the sport by their parents, with quiet car rides home the order of every weekend with only one able to emerge victorious.

The Grimley brothers are now a formidable doubles pairing making their way on the international circuit having been selected for their first Commonwealth Games, and will represent Team Scotland at Birmingham 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I was really competitive, and I enjoyed competing against my brothers and just having fun,” said Christopher.

“It's just always nice having someone to play against. Me and my twin brother were always really competitive growing up so it's just always wanting to be better than each other and I think that's how we improved.

“It is extra, extra special playing with him. It is really nice because we spend so much time together. They are your best pal, it's nice just to do that together and celebrate together.

“It's slightly better playing together because when we've played against each other, it wasn't a nice car journey home when one of us lost and one won.

“So it's nice just being able to be together and support each other even if some days it isn't going to be good. Some days will be better.

Scotland's Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley in action during the YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in March.

“So it's really nice just to have such a good connection on court.”

This summer, Team Scotland, supported by funding raised by National Lottery players, will comprise of over 250 athletes, and having secured their place on the squad, the Grimleys are looking for medal success.

Scotland were one of only four nations to win a badminton medal at Gold Coast 2018, and Christopher Grimley is hoping a close-to-home crowd can help spur him on.

However, the world No.53 recognises the magnitude of the achievement of just reaching a first multi-sport Games.

He added: “It's really special, especially a competition like the Commonwealth Games only being held every four years.

“Not that many athletes get the chance to compete at that kind of level. So I'm quite proud of the fact that I've been selected for it and I'm really looking forward to seeing what I can do.

“It would also be amazing to medal in either the team event or the individual, but I wouldn't say I've got a specific colour, I’d be happy with any medal right now.

“Out of our squad, there's quite a few of them that played at Gold Coast and Glasgow, so they've got a lot of experience.

“If there's anything I feel like I need help with, I'll just ask them because I'm sure they'll be happy to help me.

“I think the English fans will hopefully support us as well if we are coming up against some of the top countries, so hopefully it feels like a home Games too.”