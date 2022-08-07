Laura Muir on why 1500m Commonwealth gold 'meant the most' as emotional Eilish McColgan adds 5000m silver

Muir added 1500m gold to her 800m bronze, while just moments later Scottish team-mate Eilish McColgan scored 5000m silver to sit alongside her 10,000m gold.

It’s fair to say Muir’s relationship with these Games has not been an easy one. Eight years ago, she arrived in Glasgow as her sport’s rising star, only to get tripped in the final when shaping for a medal bid.

She watched the Gold Coast on her phone in her surgical scrubs but now, finally, she’s got the gold she craved.

“I certainly love the Commonwealth Games again,” she joked.

“There is still no more heart-breaking race in my career than what happened that night in Glasgow, I couldn’t feel like that again.

“This is the one that meant the most to me, this was the medal that I really wanted and set out at the start of this year to get.

“I know I’ll never get back that chance I had in Glasgow, to win in front of Scottish crowds, but this is not far behind it, the support was incredible.

Eilish McColgan with her Commonwealth Games silver medal after the Women’s 5000m Final at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

“I was so upset by that race but if I could tell myself from back then something now, it’s your time will come if you keep working hard and believing in yourself.

“For eight years the Commonwealth Games has been bugging me and to come here and get not one but two medals - and a gold - that means everything.”

Muir did face an anxious wait to get her 800m bronze confirmed, after the Jamaican team appealed the photo finish evidence that went against their athlete.

Muir, a bronze medallist at the recent World Championships, only found out her medal was secured as she went to bed but there was no doubt about the 1500m - she hit the front with 500m to go and streaked clear of her nearest rivals.

Scotland’s Laura Muir leads the Women’s 1500m Final on her way to winning golf at the Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.

“The appeal was pretty stressful, but I tried to put it out of my mind as I knew I had this race to come - and this was the one I really wanted,” she added.

“I thought my strength is in my kick and I just had to trust it and hope no-one caught me and thankfully they didn’t.

“I feel in great shape. Two championships down and one to go. I came into this year wanting medals at all three and I’m going to the Europeans with lots of confidence now.”

Meanwhile, McColgan had more happy tears to cry after her 5000m silver, holding her own with the best of Kenya but just finding Beatrice Chebet’s pace too hot in the closing lap.

Eilish McColgan poses with some spectators after winning the silver medal in the Women's 5000m Final. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

“It’s been an absolute rollercoaster of emotions since the 10,000m gold,” she said.

“There have been so many athletes and staff from all nations saying they watched me in the dining room and cheered me on, honestly, I started crying. Every time I go to the dining room, I’m crying all the time, it’s just amazing and I can’t thank everyone enough for their support. It’s been wild.

“I was so tired, mentally, and physically, but I’m so proud. I led out 4800m of that race so to get a silver, I can’t ask for anymore.

“I knew everyone would be fresh, it’s a different bunch of girls racing, there’s only a few of us who were crazy enough to do both. Honestly, gold and silver, it’s a dream. You can’t ask for anymore.”

