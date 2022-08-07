Laura Muir wins 1500m Commonwealth Games gold for Team Scotland to add to 800m bronze

Laura Muir dug deep to claim gold in the women’s 1500m final at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

By Matthew Elder
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 7:51 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Milnathort runner crossed the line in 4 minutes 2.75 seconds to finish ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kiera McGeehan, who claimed silver while Australia’s Abbey Caldwell took the bronze medal position.

Muir showed a steady pace in the early stages of the race before gritting her teeth and producing a dominant kick with 500m to go to claim her first Commonwealth gold after winning bronze in the 800m the previous day.

It was a particularly poignant Commonwealth gold for Muir after suffering heartbreak in Glasgow 2014 when she was clipped and missed out on a medal, before pulling out of the Gold Coast in 2018 to focus on her studies.

“My strength is in my kick, I just had to trust it and hope no-one caught me,” Muir told the BBC. “I just ran as hard as I could. I knew my time would come. For eight years the Commonwealths have been bugging me. This means a lot.”

Sportscotland Director of High Performance, Mike Whittingham, added: “Laura Muir has again delivered on the global stage with a stunning race to win gold in the 1500m. She is one of the world’s leading athletes and continues to deliver when it matters most. She is an inspiration to the next generation.”

Scottish boxers Hickey, Lazzerini and Lynch deliver historic gold rush

Laura Muir crosses the line to claim gold in the Women's 1500m Final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Laura MuirBBCNorthern Ireland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.