Laura Muir wins 1500m Commonwealth Games gold for Team Scotland to add to 800m bronze

The Milnathort runner crossed the line in 4 minutes 2.75 seconds to finish ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kiera McGeehan, who claimed silver while Australia’s Abbey Caldwell took the bronze medal position.

Muir showed a steady pace in the early stages of the race before gritting her teeth and producing a dominant kick with 500m to go to claim her first Commonwealth gold after winning bronze in the 800m the previous day.

It was a particularly poignant Commonwealth gold for Muir after suffering heartbreak in Glasgow 2014 when she was clipped and missed out on a medal, before pulling out of the Gold Coast in 2018 to focus on her studies.

“My strength is in my kick, I just had to trust it and hope no-one caught me,” Muir told the BBC. “I just ran as hard as I could. I knew my time would come. For eight years the Commonwealths have been bugging me. This means a lot.”

Sportscotland Director of High Performance, Mike Whittingham, added: “Laura Muir has again delivered on the global stage with a stunning race to win gold in the 1500m. She is one of the world’s leading athletes and continues to deliver when it matters most. She is an inspiration to the next generation.”