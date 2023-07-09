Jamie Murray and Maia Lumsden keep Scottish flag flying high at Wimbledon on successful doubles day

Wimbledon veteran Jamie Murray battles on at this year’s Championships after a doubles day of delight on the lawns of SW19.

Jamie Murray (left) and Taylor Townsend celebrate their win in the Wimbledon mixed doubles.

It was an unexpectedly busy day for Murray, who had to compete in both the men’s and mixed events after rain delays on Saturday. But he started strongly alongside Michael Venus, as the 13th seeds in the men’s doubles draw battled from a set down to Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 6-3 to reach the third round of the men's draw.

Later in the afternoon, the 37-year-old was back out on court in mixed action alongside Taylor Townsend, the duo taking on third seeds Jan Zielinski and Nicole Melichar-Martinez. Murray is a two-time mixed doubles champion here – in 2007 and 2017 – and his quest for a third crown started impressively, a dramatic 7-6(2) 7-6(13) win seeing him progress.

“I didn’t really want to be playing a third set there,” said Murray after his mixed encounter. “We did really well in the men’s match and the mixed was a battle. I’ve played five sets and four tiebreaks. I’m just happy to get through.

"Taylor’s awesome. She’s good fun, a brilliant player, she’s very skillful. We played at the Australian Open and at the French Open – but I had to pull out as I got food poisoning. Playing with her is good fun and you really feel like you can do well in the tournament. It’s definitely worth hanging around, fighting hard, and getting through the match.”

Glasgow’s Maia Lumsden is also into the third round after victory alongside Naiktha Bains in the women’s doubles. Lumsden and Yorkshire’s Bains beat Magda Linette and Bernarda Pera 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of Wimbledon for the first time, after losing in the second round a year ago. It’s awesome. Before the tournament we said to each other that we wanted to do better than last year, so I’m glad we’ve done that now, but we want to keep going,” said Lumsden.