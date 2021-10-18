Ally McCoist will be courtside guiding Andy Murray in December.

A keen fan of the sport, McCoist will lead a team comprising of Andy and Jamie Murray, Cameron Norrie and Jonny O’Mara against an England team featuring Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund,.

The event will take place at the P&J Arena in Aberdeen in December 21 and 22 and follows on from last year’s inaugural hosting of the match, which was played behind closed doors.

It is the brainchild of doubles specialist Jamie Murray and it will be the first time that Jamie and his brother Andy have played on Scottish soil since 2017.

While the English captain has yet to be decided, McCoist will lead the Scots, with the 59-year-old proving very popular with the public right now due to his uplifting stints as a co-commentator, most recently in Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers.

McCoist will perform a role similar to that of Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, who is not part of the event due to his connections with both teams.

New British No.1 Cam Norrie, who won the BNP Paribas Open on Monday morning, will spearhead the Scottish team and recently said: “I'm going to be playing. It's definitely going to be a great event. We don't want to lose to England. Everyone is ready for that. I think it's a really cool event, especially with getting some tennis in Scotland at that time of year and around Christmas time.

“People don't have much tennis to be watching, so I think it will be great for the Scottish public. Hopefully it can inspire some younger generation to come out and watch some of the best Brits in the world go toe-to-toe. We definitely don't want to lose to them, they don't want to lose to us. We're going to be doing it just for bragging rights more than anything.