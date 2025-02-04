Andrew Porter of Ireland scores his team's second try during the Guinness Six Nations 2024 match between Ireland and Scotland. | Getty Images

Scotland won their opening match in the Six Nations, but tougher opposition awaits in the second round.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will face Ireland in their second home game on this trot in this year’s Six Nations.

Last weekend saw them run out 31-19 winners against the Italians, while Ireland impressed at times in their 27-22 win over England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows last year’s tournament where the Scots started brightly with wins over Wales and England before losing their remaining three matches.

They played Ireland in the last game of that tournament and were well beated - so will be hoping for better this time.

Here's everything you need to know about the Irish game.

When are Scotland playing Ireland in the Six Nations?

Ireland v Scotland takes place on Sunday, February 9, with the match kicking off at 3pm.

It's taking place at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh.

Can I watch the game on television?

Scotland v Ireland will be shown live on BBC One, with the match buildup starting from 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is the referee?

The referee for the match is New Zealand’s James Doleman. His assistants will be New Zealand’s Ben O’Keefe and France’s Pierre Brousset. New Zealander Richard Kelly will be the TMO.

What trophy are the teams playing for?

Since 1989 the winner of the Scotland v Ireland match in the Six Nations have lifted the Centenary Quaich.

Who has won the most games?

In the 142 fixtures to date Ireland have the slight advantage, having won 71 matches to Scotland's 66. A total of five matches have ended in a draw. Across all fixtures Ireland have scored 1,752 points, to Scotland's 1,522.

When did Scotland last beat Ireland at Murrayfield?

Ireland have been dominant over Scotland in recent times, winning the last ten fixtures. The last Scottish victory was in February 2017 at Murrayfield when Scotland defeated Ireland 27-22 at the Six Nations. You have to go back to 2010 for Scotland's last win in Dublin - a 20-23 win at Croke Park in the Six Nations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What's been the biggest winning margin and points scored?

Ireland's largest points total was 44 on February 19, 2000, while Scotland's largest score was 38 on March 1, 1997.

Ireland's largest winning margin was 30 points on February 16, 2003, while Scotland won by 28 points on March 1, 1997.

Which team has the longest winning streak?

Ireland have won ten successive games from 2018 to the present day, while Scotland managed an 11 match winning streak between 1882 and 1893.