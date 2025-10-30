International Open Snooker 2025: Prize money, schedule, format, is Ronnie O'Sullivan playing?

Ding Junhui is the defending champion at the International Open snooker. | Getty Images

The world’s best snooker players are heading to China this week.

First played for in the 2012-2013 season, the International Open snooker was dubbed the “first overseas major” due to it having the same level of ranking points at the UK Championship.

It remained the most lucrative tournament outside the UK until 2018 when it was overtaken by the China Open.

This year will see the competition return to China for the 11th time, with last year’s champion Ding Junhui back to defend his title.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 event.

When is the International Open snooker?

The International Open runs from Sunday, November 2, to Sunday, November 9.

Where is the International Open snooker being played?

The tournament is held at South New City National Fitness Center in Nanjing, China.

What is the prize money at the International Open snooker?

There is a total prize pot of £825,000, broken down as follows:

Winner: £175,000

Runner-up: £75,000

Semi-final: £33,000

Quarter-final: £22,000

Last 16: £14,000

Last 32: £9,000

Last 64: £5,000

Highest break: £5,000

What’s the format of the International Open Snooker?

Matches are played as the best of 11 frames (first to 6) until the semi‑finals, which will be the best of 17 frames (first to 9) and the final which is the best of 19 frames (first to 10). The semi-final and the final are played over two sessions.

Are any big players missing from the draw at the International Open?

Marco Fu, Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Sam Craigie, and Ken Doherty have all withdrawn from the tournament.

What Scottish players are in the draw for the International Open?

John Higgins, Anthony McGill, Stephen Macguire and Scott Donaldson are all playing in the last-64.

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing in the International Open?

The Rocket has missed the last few tournaments “for medical reasons” but is currently set to play at the International Open, with a first round match against Allan Taylor on Sunday, November 2.

What is the schedule for the International Open?

Here’s when all the action will be taking place:

Last 64: Sunday, November 2 - Tuesday, November 4

Last 32: Wednesday, November 5

Last 16: Thursday, November 6

Quarter-finals: Friday, November 7

Semi-finals: Saturday, November 8

Final: Sunday, November 9

How can I watch the International Open snooker?

There will be live coverage of the International Open on TNT Sports which UK viewers can stream through Discovery+.

