How do I watch Andy Murray in Gijon? TV and live stream details for ATP 250 match against Pedro Cachin in Spain
Andy Murray is back on the ATP main tour on this week at the Gijon Open in Spain.
The 35-year-old Scot, who is currently ranked 48 in the world, won his first-round match against home favourite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, winning 7-5 6-2.
His reward for taking out the sixth for the event in Asturias, a region in the north west of Spain, is a second-round clash with Argentina’s Pedro Cachin, who is ranked 61 in the world.
Murray is the strong favourite to defeat the 27-year-old, who is having his best year of his career after winning titles on clay on the Challenger tour.
Should Murray win, he would face either third seed Roberto Bautista Agut or young American Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals.
The tournament is being played on an indoor hard court and the top seed is Andrey Rublev, with Dominic Thiem and Pablo Carreno Busta also in the draw.