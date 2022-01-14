Here are 8 of the best places to ski in Scotland - from Highland ski resorts to dry slopes and snowsports centres

As the weather in Scotland turns chillier, with snow and ice recently hitting parts of northern Scotland during Met Office weather warnings, those who enjoy a spot of skiing are looking to strap on their skis and hit the slopes.

With 2020 and 2021 being a slow, predominantly snow-less two years for outdoor ski slopes and mountain snow sport resorts in Scotland, 2022 looks to be the year when some of the UK’s largest and most popular ski resorts based in Scotland can see an uptake in business again.

Thanks to the country’s cold weather and high, snow-covered peaks in the Highlands, there is no shortage of skiing resorts nestled in and around Scotland’s mountainous ranges.

These include renown ski resorts such as Glenshee Ski Centre, Glencoe Mountain Resort and the Nevis Range Mountain Resort by Ben Nevis.

But for those seeking a refresher on skiing or snowboarding and those completely new to snow sports, there are many dry slope and indoor centres located around Scotland which are perfect for beginners, families or those nervous about skiing on mountain tops.

We looked at Scotland’s ski resorts and snow sports centres and their Google Reviews to bring together some of the best places to go skiing, snowboarding and sledging in Scotland as the ski season swings back into action.

However, be sure to check out the websites and webcams of any sites you wish to visit before you set out, as Scotland’s unpredictable and slightly warmer weather than usual can see less snowfall than expected in some areas with outdoor ski centres.

Without further ado, here are eight of the best places to ski in Scotland – ranked according to their ratings on Google Reviews.

1. The Lecht 2090 The Lecht 2090 is one of the most popular spots for skiing in Scotland, taking its name from its 2090 feet location above sea level in Aberdeenshire. While the smallest of Scotland's five ski resorts, The Lecht Ski Centre has received a 4.8 star rating on Google for its stunning location and family-friendly atmosphere. The Lecht 2090, Strathdon, Aberdeenshire, AB36 8YP. Photo: The Lecht Photo Sales

2. Nevis Range Mountain Resort Nevis Range Mountain Resort, nestled in the peaks surrounding the UK's highest mountain of Ben Nevis in Fort William, lets visitors experience all the elements through snow sports on Aonach Mor mountain. Skiing, snowboarding, mountain biking and gondolas are all on offer at the Nevis Range Resort - helping the site to achieve a 4.6 star rating on Google. Nevis Range Mountain Resort, Torlundy, Fort William PH33 6SQ Photo: Getty Images via Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Lowther Hills Ski Club Lowther Hills Ski Club is the South of Scotland's only snowsports centre and community-owned. It has received a 4.6 star rating on Google Reviews thanks to its family-friendly, warm atmosphere and tows with dazzling views which unpaid volunteers work hard to maintain all year round. While smaller, this snowsports centre offers a 140 metre-long rope tow in the village of Leadhills which is perfect for beginners, as well as a 400 metre-long rope tow on Lowther Hill for more advanced skiiers and snowboarders. Lowther Hill Ski Club, 3 California Pl, Wanlockhead, Biggar ML12 6XT Photo: Ross Dolder Photo Sales

4. Cairngorm Mountain Resort Cairngorm Mountain Resort is another popular destination for those seeking a picturesque Scottish spot for skiing, snowboarding and sledging. The Cairngorm ski area has received a 4.6 star rating on Google, with visitors praising its 30km of pisted runs and freestyle terrain offering incredible views over nearby lochs and peaks. Cairngorm Ski Area, Aviemore PH22 1RB Photo: Getty Images via Canva Pro Photo Sales