There will be three Scots competing at this year's Grand Slam of Darts.

The world’s finest darts players are heading for Wolverhampton later this week.

First held in 2007, the Grand Slam of Darts has been won by some of the sport’s all-time greats, including Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld and Luke Humphries.

Originally conceived as a tournament where the PDC would invite the best players from rival organisation the BDO, since the latter’s liquidation it has become a PDC ranking event.

The latest edition of the event is coming up this month, with 32 darters hoping to get their hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy - including the sport’s new superstar Luke Littler.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Grand Slam of Darts?

The Grand Slam of Darts 2024 will be held at Aldersley Leisure Village, near Wolverhampton, between November 9–17.

What is the format of the Grand Slam of Darts?

The players are split into eight groups of four and play a round-robin with each match being the best of nine legs (first to five). The top two players in each group go through to the knock out stages. The second round is the best of 19 legs, and the quarter finals, semi-finals and final the best of 31 legs.

Who is playing in the Grand Slam of Darts?

The following are the dart players who are in the draw - and how they qualified.

TV Event Finalists

Luke Humphries

Luke Littler

Mike De Decker

Stephen Bunting

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Ritchie Edhouse

Michael Smith

Rob Cross

Michael van Gerwen

Jermaine Wattimena

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Mensur Suljovic

European Tour Winners

Dave Chisnall

Martin Schindler

Peter Wright

Josh Rock

Gary Anderson

PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers

Keane Barry

Martin Lukeman

Ryan Joyce

Danny Noppert

Cameron Menzies

James Wade

Mickey Mansell

Ross Smith

Additional Qualifiers

Gian van Veen - World Youth Championship runner-up

Connor Scutt - Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner

Wessel Nijman - Development Tour Order of Merit winner

Beau Greaves - Women's World Matchplay winner

Noa-Lynn van Leuven - Women’s Series OOM top non-qualified player

Lourence Ilagan - PDC Asian Championship winner

Leonard Gates - CDC Continental Cup winner

What Scottish players have qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts?

Three Scottish darters are competing: Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and Cameron Menzies.

What is the prize money for the Grand Slam of Darts?

There’s £650,000 in prize money to be won, with the winner getting £150,000, the runner-up £70,000. semi-finalists £50,000 and quarter finalists £25,000. Those reaching the last 16 get £12,250, a third place in the group nets you £8,000 and fourth £5,000. Each group winners gets a bonus of £3,500 and anybody bagging a nine-dart finish will get an extra £10,000.

Who is favourite to win the Grand Slam of Darts?

World number one Luke Humphries is favourite to win the tournament with odds of 11/4, followed by Luke Littler (7/2), Michael van Gerwen (6/1) and Gary Anderson (9/1).