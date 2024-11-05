Grand Slam of Darts 2024: prize money, Scottish qualifiers, format, how to watch and all the players - including Luke Littler
First held in 2007, the Grand Slam of Darts has been won by some of the sport’s all-time greats, including Phil Taylor, Michael van Gerwen, Raymond van Barneveld and Luke Humphries.
Originally conceived as a tournament where the PDC would invite the best players from rival organisation the BDO, since the latter’s liquidation it has become a PDC ranking event.
The latest edition of the event is coming up this month, with 32 darters hoping to get their hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy - including the sport’s new superstar Luke Littler.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Grand Slam of Darts?
The Grand Slam of Darts 2024 will be held at Aldersley Leisure Village, near Wolverhampton, between November 9–17.
What is the format of the Grand Slam of Darts?
The players are split into eight groups of four and play a round-robin with each match being the best of nine legs (first to five). The top two players in each group go through to the knock out stages. The second round is the best of 19 legs, and the quarter finals, semi-finals and final the best of 31 legs.
Who is playing in the Grand Slam of Darts?
The following are the dart players who are in the draw - and how they qualified.
TV Event Finalists
- Luke Humphries
- Luke Littler
- Mike De Decker
- Stephen Bunting
- Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Ritchie Edhouse
- Michael Smith
- Rob Cross
- Michael van Gerwen
- Jermaine Wattimena
- Rowby-John Rodriguez
- Mensur Suljovic
European Tour Winners
- Dave Chisnall
- Martin Schindler
- Peter Wright
- Josh Rock
- Gary Anderson
PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifiers
- Keane Barry
- Martin Lukeman
- Ryan Joyce
- Danny Noppert
- Cameron Menzies
- James Wade
- Mickey Mansell
- Ross Smith
Additional Qualifiers
- Gian van Veen - World Youth Championship runner-up
- Connor Scutt - Challenge Tour Order of Merit winner
- Wessel Nijman - Development Tour Order of Merit winner
- Beau Greaves - Women's World Matchplay winner
- Noa-Lynn van Leuven - Women’s Series OOM top non-qualified player
- Lourence Ilagan - PDC Asian Championship winner
- Leonard Gates - CDC Continental Cup winner
What Scottish players have qualified for the Grand Slam of Darts?
Three Scottish darters are competing: Gary Anderson, Peter Wright and Cameron Menzies.
What is the prize money for the Grand Slam of Darts?
There’s £650,000 in prize money to be won, with the winner getting £150,000, the runner-up £70,000. semi-finalists £50,000 and quarter finalists £25,000. Those reaching the last 16 get £12,250, a third place in the group nets you £8,000 and fourth £5,000. Each group winners gets a bonus of £3,500 and anybody bagging a nine-dart finish will get an extra £10,000.
Who is favourite to win the Grand Slam of Darts?
World number one Luke Humphries is favourite to win the tournament with odds of 11/4, followed by Luke Littler (7/2), Michael van Gerwen (6/1) and Gary Anderson (9/1).
All the action from the Grand Slam of Darts will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. If you aren’t a subscriber you can get access via Now TV starting at £14.99 for a day or £29.99 a month.
