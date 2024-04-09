Corach Rambler is one of only three Scottish-trained horses to have won the Grand National.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 176th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here we look at 21 interesting facts about the race?

Has a Scottish horse ever won the Grand National?

Only three Scottish-trained horses have won the Grand National. The first was in 1979 when Rubstic, owned by former Scotland Rugby Union player John Douglas and trained by John Leadbetter in the Scottish Borders, triumphed by 1.5 lengths after a close race.

The second was One For Arthur in 2017 - owned by Belinda McClung and Deborah Thomson, and trained by Lucinda Russell near Kinross. The horse led with two to go and soared home by 4.4 lengths.

Lucinda Russell also provided the third Scottish-trained winner last year with Corach Rambler, who went into the race as favourate and surged home after going into the lead at the last fence. The horse is owned by a syndicate called The Ramblers.

Has a Welsh horse ever won the Grand National?

Remarkably only one Welsh-trained horse has won the Grand National - Kirkland in 1905.

What is the largest Grand National field?

In 1929 a huge 66 horses lined up to race the Grand National?

What is the smallest ever Grand National Field?

In 1883 just 10 horses faced the ultimate horse race at Aintree.

What is the fastest win time for the Grand National?

In 1990 Mr Fisk finished the race in a record time of 8 minutes and 47.8 seconds.

What is the slowest win time for the Grand National?

In 1839 winner Lottery took a leisurely 14 minutes and 53 seconds to complete the Grand National course.

What Grand National had the smallest number of finishers?

In 1928 only two horses finished the race - led by 100-1 outsider Tipperary Tim.

What Grand National had the largest number of finishers?

In 1984 Hallo Dandy led home the greatest number of horses to finish - a total of 23.

What Grand National winner had the longest odds?

You would have been happy to have a bet on Tipperary Tim (1928), Gregalach (1929), Caughoo (1947), Foinavon (1967) or Mon Mome (2009) - they all won with odds of 100/1.

What Grand National winner had the shortest odds?

In 1919 The shortest price winner was Poethlyn at just 11-4.

What horse has won the most Grand Nationals?

The legendary Red Rum is the only horse to have won the Grand National three times - in 1973, 1974 and 1977.

What’s the oldest horse to have won the Grand National?

Peter Simple won the Grand National in 1853 at the grand old age of 15.

What’s the youngest horse to have won the Grand National?

Five horses have won the Grand National at the age of five - Alcibiade (1865), Regal (1876), Austerlitz (1877), Empress (1880) and Lutteur III (1909).

What horse has run in most Grand Nationals?

A horse called Manifesto ran in eight Grand Nationals between 1895 and 1904, winning two, coming third three times and only failing to finish once.

What jockey has won most Grand Nationals?

George Stevens rode home five winners - Freetrader (1856), Emblem (1863), Emblematic (1864) and The Colonel (1869 and 1870).

Who is the youngest jockey to have won the Grand National?

Bruce Hobbs was just 17 when he rode winner Battleship in 1938.

Who is the oldest jockey to have won the Grand National?

In 1982 Dick Saunders was 48 - and an amateur jockey making his debut in the race - when he was the ulikely winner on Grittar.

Who is the unluckiest jockey in Grand National history?

Richard Johnson rode in the Grand National 21 times between 1997-2019 and only managed two second places.

Who was the first female jockey to ride in the Grand National?

The Grand National was a boys’ club until 1977, when Charlotte Brew rode Barony Fort.

Has a female jockey ever won the Grand National?

In 2021 Rachael Blackmore became the first female jockey to win the Grand National on Minella Times.

What trainer has won the most Grand Nationals?