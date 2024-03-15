When is the Grand National 2024? Date, time, prize money, length, jumps, how to watch, possible runners, odds
Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 176th time it has been held.
An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.
When is the Grand National?
The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 3, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.
How can I watch the Grand National?
The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.
How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?
The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.
What's the prize money?
There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.
- 1st – £561,300
- 2nd – £211,100
- 3rd – £105,500
- 4th – £52,700
- 5th – £26,500
- 6th – £13,200
- 7th – £6,800
- 8th – £3,600
- 9th – £2,000
- 10th – £1,000
What horses will be racing in The Grand National?
Here are all the horses - along with their age, weight, rating, owner and trainer - that have been entered into the Grand National. The field of a maximum of 34 horse (down from the previous maximum entry of 40) will come from this list.
- Hewick (IRE) 9-11-12 169 Mr TJ McDonald John Joseph Hanlon IRE
- Conflated (IRE) 10-11-9 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Noble Yeats (IRE) 9-11-8 165 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
- Capodanno (FR) 8-11-4 161 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Coko Beach (FR) 9-11-4 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Nassalam (FR) 7-11-4 161 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
- Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 9-11-3 160 Mr JP McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
- Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8-11-2 159 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
- Corach Rambler (IRE) 10-11-2 159 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
- I Am Maximus (FR) 8-11-2 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Janidil (FR) 10-11-2 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
- Minella Indo (IRE) 11-11-2 159 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10-11-1 158 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
- Mahler Mission (IRE) 8-11-1 158 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell IRE
- Stattler (IRE) 9-11-1 158 Mr RA Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
- Classic Getaway (IRE) 8-11-0 157 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Delta Work (FR) 11-11-0 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10-11-0 157 Ms Rachel Carthy Mouse Morris IRE
- Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9-10-13 156 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
- Galvin (IRE) 10-10-12 155 Mr RA Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
- Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9-10-11 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8-10-11 154 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott IRE
- Eldorado Allen (FR) 10-10-10 153 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
- Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9-10-10 153 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell IRE
- Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10-10-9 152 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Fury Road (IRE) 10-10-9 152 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
- James du Berlais (FR) 8-10-9 152 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
- Bronn (IRE) 7-10-8 151 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
- Vanillier (FR) 9-10-8 151 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
- Dusart (IRE) 9-10-7 150 Bartlett & Carthy Nicky Henderson
- Le Milos (GB) 9-10-7 150 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton
- Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10-10-7 150 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil IRE
- Mr Incredible (IRE) 8-10-7 150 Paul Byrne & J Carthy Willie Mullins IRE
- Latenightpass (GB) 11-10-6 149 Mrs PA Ellis Dan Skelton
- Minella Crooner (IRE) 8-10-6 149 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott IRE
- Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10-10-6 149 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7-10-5 148 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
- Chemical Energy (IRE) 8-10-5 148 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Mac Tottie (GB) 11-10-5 148 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
- Favori de Champdou (FR) 9-10-4 147 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Limerick Lace (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE
- Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr P Byrne Willie Mullins IRE
- Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8-10-4 147 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill
- Roi Mage (FR) 12-10-4 147 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE
- The Goffer (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott IRE
- Chambard (FR) 12-10-3 146 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
- Eklat de Rire (FR) 10-10-3 146 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Embittered (IRE) 10-10-3 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8-10-3 146 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
- Gevrey (FR) 8-10-3 146 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
- Glengouly (FR) 8-10-3 146 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
- Kitty's Light (GB) 8-10-3 146 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
- Panda Boy (IRE) 8-10-3 146 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil IRE
- Busselton (FR) 7-10-2 145 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
- Empire Steel (IRE) 10-10-2 145 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson
- Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10-10-2 145 The Minions Jim Boyle
- Malina Girl (IRE) 7-10-2 145 Mrs JM Russell Gavin Cromwell IRE
- Desertmore House (IRE) 9-10-1 144 OBP Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil IRE
- Fantastic Lady (FR) 9-10-1 144 Mr ER Hanbury Nicky Henderson IRE
- Highland Hunter (IRE) 11-10-1 144 Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien
- Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 8-10-1 144 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
- Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9-10-0 143 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Ontheropes (IRE) 10-10-0 143 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
- Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10-10-0 143 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
- Amirite (IRE) 8-9-13 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead IRE
- Angels Dawn (IRE) 9-9-13 142 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling IRE
- Annual Invictus (IRE) 9-9-13 142 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
- Diol Ker (FR) 10-9-13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Riaan (IRE) 7-9-13 142 Philip J Reynolds Gordon Elliott IRE
- Sail Away (FR) 8-9-13 142 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton
- Samcro (IRE) 12-9-13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Macs Charm (IRE) 9-9-12 141 Macs Charm Syndicate Colm A Murphy IRE
- Cepage (FR) 12-9-11 140 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
- Dunboyne (IRE) 9-9-11 140 SP O'Connor Gordon Elliott IRE
- Iron Bridge (IRE) 8-9-11 140 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill
- Tullybeg (IRE) 9-9-11 140 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Famous Bridge (IRE) 8-9-10 139 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
- Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10-9-9 138 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
- Frontal Assault (IRE) 9-9-9 138 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
- Mister Coffey (FR) 9-9-9 138 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
- Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11-9-8 137 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies
- Tommie Beau (IRE) 9-9-7 136 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
- Revels Hill (IRE) 9-9-6 135 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil Harry Fry
- Where It All Began (IRE) 8-9-6 135 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE
- Moroder (IRE) 10-9-2 131 Mrs Ann Leftley Seamus Mullins
- Full Back (FR) 9-9-1 130 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
- Minella Trump (IRE) 10-9-1 130 Mr Tim Leslie Donald McCain
What horses are the early favourites?
Much could change before the big race, but the early favourite is Vanillier at 12/1, followed by Corach Rambler, Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats, Panda Boy and Minella Indo (all 14/1).
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.