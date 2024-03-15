When is the Grand National 2024? Date, time, prize money, length, jumps, how to watch, possible runners, odds

The world's most famous horse race is taking place in April.
By David Hepburn
Published 15th Mar 2024, 10:25 GMT
 Comment
Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.
Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 176th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 3, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.

How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?

The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.

What's the prize money?

There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.

  • 1st – £561,300
  • 2nd – £211,100
  • 3rd – £105,500
  • 4th – £52,700
  • 5th – £26,500
  • 6th – £13,200
  • 7th – £6,800
  • 8th – £3,600
  • 9th – £2,000
  • 10th – £1,000

What horses will be racing in The Grand National?

Here are all the horses - along with their age, weight, rating, owner and trainer - that have been entered into the Grand National. The field of a maximum of 34 horse (down from the previous maximum entry of 40) will come from this list.

  1. Hewick (IRE) 9-11-12 169 Mr TJ McDonald John Joseph Hanlon IRE
  2. Conflated (IRE) 10-11-9 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  3. Noble Yeats (IRE) 9-11-8 165 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE
  4. Capodanno (FR) 8-11-4 161 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  5. Coko Beach (FR) 9-11-4 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  6. Nassalam (FR) 7-11-4 161 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore
  7. Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 9-11-3 160 Mr JP McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
  8. Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8-11-2 159 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE
  9. Corach Rambler (IRE) 10-11-2 159 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell
  10. I Am Maximus (FR) 8-11-2 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  11. Janidil (FR) 10-11-2 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE
  12. Minella Indo (IRE) 11-11-2 159 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE
  13. Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10-11-1 158 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE
  14. Mahler Mission (IRE) 8-11-1 158 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell IRE
  15. Stattler (IRE) 9-11-1 158 Mr RA Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE
  16. Classic Getaway (IRE) 8-11-0 157 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  17. Delta Work (FR) 11-11-0 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  18. Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10-11-0 157 Ms Rachel Carthy Mouse Morris IRE
  19. Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9-10-13 156 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls
  20. Galvin (IRE) 10-10-12 155 Mr RA Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE
  21. Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9-10-11 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  22. Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8-10-11 154 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott IRE
  23. Eldorado Allen (FR) 10-10-10 153 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard
  24. Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9-10-10 153 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell IRE
  25. Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10-10-9 152 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE
  26. Fury Road (IRE) 10-10-9 152 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
  27. James du Berlais (FR) 8-10-9 152 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
  28. Bronn (IRE) 7-10-8 151 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE
  29. Vanillier (FR) 9-10-8 151 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE
  30. Dusart (IRE) 9-10-7 150 Bartlett & Carthy Nicky Henderson
  31. Le Milos (GB) 9-10-7 150 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton
  32. Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10-10-7 150 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil IRE
  33. Mr Incredible (IRE) 8-10-7 150 Paul Byrne & J Carthy Willie Mullins IRE
  34. Latenightpass (GB) 11-10-6 149 Mrs PA Ellis Dan Skelton
  35. Minella Crooner (IRE) 8-10-6 149 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott IRE
  36. Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10-10-6 149 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  37. Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7-10-5 148 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
  38. Chemical Energy (IRE) 8-10-5 148 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  39. Mac Tottie (GB) 11-10-5 148 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen
  40. Favori de Champdou (FR) 9-10-4 147 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  41. Limerick Lace (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE
  42. Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr P Byrne Willie Mullins IRE
  43. Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8-10-4 147 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill
  44. Roi Mage (FR) 12-10-4 147 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE
  45. The Goffer (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott IRE
  46. Chambard (FR) 12-10-3 146 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams
  47. Eklat de Rire (FR) 10-10-3 146 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE
  48. Embittered (IRE) 10-10-3 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  49. Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8-10-3 146 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton
  50. Gevrey (FR) 8-10-3 146 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott IRE
  51. Glengouly (FR) 8-10-3 146 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE
  52. Kitty's Light (GB) 8-10-3 146 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams
  53. Panda Boy (IRE) 8-10-3 146 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil IRE
  54. Busselton (FR) 7-10-2 145 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE
  55. Empire Steel (IRE) 10-10-2 145 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson
  56. Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10-10-2 145 The Minions Jim Boyle
  57. Malina Girl (IRE) 7-10-2 145 Mrs JM Russell Gavin Cromwell IRE
  58. Desertmore House (IRE) 9-10-1 144 OBP Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil IRE
  59. Fantastic Lady (FR) 9-10-1 144 Mr ER Hanbury Nicky Henderson IRE
  60. Highland Hunter (IRE) 11-10-1 144 Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien
  61. Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 8-10-1 144 Gunalt Partnership Sam England
  62. Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9-10-0 143 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  63. Ontheropes (IRE) 10-10-0 143 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE
  64. Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10-10-0 143 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling
  65. Amirite (IRE) 8-9-13 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead IRE
  66. Angels Dawn (IRE) 9-9-13 142 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling IRE
  67. Annual Invictus (IRE) 9-9-13 142 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon
  68. Diol Ker (FR) 10-9-13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  69. Riaan (IRE) 7-9-13 142 Philip J Reynolds Gordon Elliott IRE
  70. Sail Away (FR) 8-9-13 142 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton
  71. Samcro (IRE) 12-9-13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  72. Macs Charm (IRE) 9-9-12 141 Macs Charm Syndicate Colm A Murphy IRE
  73. Cepage (FR) 12-9-11 140 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams
  74. Dunboyne (IRE) 9-9-11 140 SP O'Connor Gordon Elliott IRE
  75. Iron Bridge (IRE) 8-9-11 140 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill
  76. Tullybeg (IRE) 9-9-11 140 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  77. Famous Bridge (IRE) 8-9-10 139 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards
  78. Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10-9-9 138 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton
  79. Frontal Assault (IRE) 9-9-9 138 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE
  80. Mister Coffey (FR) 9-9-9 138 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson
  81. Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11-9-8 137 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies
  82. Tommie Beau (IRE) 9-9-7 136 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins
  83. Revels Hill (IRE) 9-9-6 135 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil Harry Fry
  84. Where It All Began (IRE) 8-9-6 135 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE
  85. Moroder (IRE) 10-9-2 131 Mrs Ann Leftley Seamus Mullins
  86. Full Back (FR) 9-9-1 130 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore
  87. Minella Trump (IRE) 10-9-1 130 Mr Tim Leslie Donald McCain

What horses are the early favourites?

Much could change before the big race, but the early favourite is Vanillier at 12/1, followed by Corach Rambler, Mahler Mission, Noble Yeats, Panda Boy and Minella Indo (all 14/1).

Related topics:Grand National
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Scotland's National Newspaper
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice