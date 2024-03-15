Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the 2023 Grand National.

Held annually at Aintree Racecourse, in Merseyside, the Grand National was first run in 1839 - with this year's race the 176th time it has been held.

An estimated 500 to 600 million people watch the Grand National in over 140 countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's also a huge day for the bookies, with many people placing their only bet of the year.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's race.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National takes place on Saturday, April 3, and will start at the new earlier time of 4pm.

How can I watch the Grand National?

The Grand National will be broadcast live on STV.

How long is the Grand National course and how many jumps are there?

The race takes place over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2½ furlongs (6.907 km), with horses jumping 30 fences over two laps.

What's the prize money?

There will be a million pounds up for grabs at this year's Grand National, split among the first ten finishers as follows.

1st – £561,300

2nd – £211,100

3rd – £105,500

4th – £52,700

5th – £26,500

6th – £13,200

7th – £6,800

8th – £3,600

9th – £2,000

10th – £1,000

What horses will be racing in The Grand National?

Here are all the horses - along with their age, weight, rating, owner and trainer - that have been entered into the Grand National. The field of a maximum of 34 horse (down from the previous maximum entry of 40) will come from this list.

Hewick (IRE) 9-11-12 169 Mr TJ McDonald John Joseph Hanlon IRE Conflated (IRE) 10-11-9 166 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Noble Yeats (IRE) 9-11-8 165 Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins IRE Capodanno (FR) 8-11-4 161 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE Coko Beach (FR) 9-11-4 161 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Nassalam (FR) 7-11-4 161 John and Yvonne Stone Gary Moore Fakir d'Oudairies (FR) 9-11-3 160 Mr JP McManus Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE Ash Tree Meadow (FR) 8-11-2 159 Alymer Stud Ltd Gordon Elliott IRE Corach Rambler (IRE) 10-11-2 159 The Ramblers Lucinda Russell I Am Maximus (FR) 8-11-2 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE Janidil (FR) 10-11-2 159 Mr JP McManus Willie Mullins IRE Minella Indo (IRE) 11-11-2 159 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead IRE Asterion Forlonge (FR) 10-11-1 158 Mrs J Donnelly Willie Mullins IRE Mahler Mission (IRE) 8-11-1 158 Colm Herron & Rockview Racing Syndicate John McConnell IRE Stattler (IRE) 9-11-1 158 Mr RA Bartlett Willie Mullins IRE Classic Getaway (IRE) 8-11-0 157 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Delta Work (FR) 11-11-0 157 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10-11-0 157 Ms Rachel Carthy Mouse Morris IRE Threeunderthrufive (IRE) 9-10-13 156 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Galvin (IRE) 10-10-12 155 Mr RA Bartlett Gordon Elliott IRE Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9-10-11 154 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Salvador Ziggy (IRE) 8-10-11 154 William Hurley/Mrs Aisling Hurley Gordon Elliott IRE Eldorado Allen (FR) 10-10-10 153 J P Romans & Terry Warner Joe Tizzard Letsbeclearaboutit (IRE) 9-10-10 153 Alymer Stud Ltd Gavin Cromwell IRE Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10-10-9 152 Robcour Henry de Bromhead IRE Fury Road (IRE) 10-10-9 152 Sierra Pacific & Pioneer Racing Gordon Elliott IRE James du Berlais (FR) 8-10-9 152 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE Bronn (IRE) 7-10-8 151 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Willie Mullins IRE Vanillier (FR) 9-10-8 151 Mrs HM Keaveney Gavin Cromwell IRE Dusart (IRE) 9-10-7 150 Bartlett & Carthy Nicky Henderson Le Milos (GB) 9-10-7 150 The Jolly Good Partnership Dan Skelton Longhouse Poet (IRE) 10-10-7 150 Sean & Bernardine Mulryan Martin Brassil IRE Mr Incredible (IRE) 8-10-7 150 Paul Byrne & J Carthy Willie Mullins IRE Latenightpass (GB) 11-10-6 149 Mrs PA Ellis Dan Skelton Minella Crooner (IRE) 8-10-6 149 KTDA Racing/Nick Courtney/Cillian Moran Gordon Elliott IRE Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10-10-6 149 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7-10-5 148 Watch This Space Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE Chemical Energy (IRE) 8-10-5 148 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Mac Tottie (GB) 11-10-5 148 Steve & Jackie Fleetham Peter Bowen Favori de Champdou (FR) 9-10-4 147 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Limerick Lace (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr JP McManus Gavin Cromwell IRE Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr P Byrne Willie Mullins IRE Monbeg Genius (IRE) 8-10-4 147 Barrowman Racing Limited Jonjo O'Neill Roi Mage (FR) 12-10-4 147 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin IRE The Goffer (IRE) 7-10-4 147 Mr Allan Snow Gordon Elliott IRE Chambard (FR) 12-10-3 146 David & Carol Shaw Venetia Williams Eklat de Rire (FR) 10-10-3 146 Mr P Davies Henry de Bromhead IRE Embittered (IRE) 10-10-3 146 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8-10-3 146 Mr Michael Ariss Dan Skelton Gevrey (FR) 8-10-3 146 Denis Gallagher Racing Gordon Elliott IRE Glengouly (FR) 8-10-3 146 Roaringwater Syndicate Willie Mullins IRE Kitty's Light (GB) 8-10-3 146 R J Bedford & All Stars Sports Racing Christian Williams Panda Boy (IRE) 8-10-3 146 Old Pals Partnership Martin Brassil IRE Busselton (FR) 7-10-2 145 Mr Michael Hilary Burke Joseph Patrick O'Brien IRE Empire Steel (IRE) 10-10-2 145 Alan Wight Sandy Thomson Fiddlerontheroof (IRE) 10-10-2 145 The Minions Jim Boyle Malina Girl (IRE) 7-10-2 145 Mrs JM Russell Gavin Cromwell IRE Desertmore House (IRE) 9-10-1 144 OBP Carroll/Anthony Vaughan Martin Brassil IRE Fantastic Lady (FR) 9-10-1 144 Mr ER Hanbury Nicky Henderson IRE Highland Hunter (IRE) 11-10-1 144 Nic Brereton and Lindsey Brennan Fergal O'Brien Kinondo Kwetu (GB) 8-10-1 144 Gunalt Partnership Sam England Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9-10-0 143 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Ontheropes (IRE) 10-10-0 143 Cheveley Park Stud Willie Mullins IRE Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10-10-0 143 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling Amirite (IRE) 8-9-13 142 Patrick Hale Henry de Bromhead IRE Angels Dawn (IRE) 9-9-13 142 Mr Alfred Sweetnam S. Curling IRE Annual Invictus (IRE) 9-9-13 142 Mr Thomas Michael Smith Chris Gordon Diol Ker (FR) 10-9-13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Riaan (IRE) 7-9-13 142 Philip J Reynolds Gordon Elliott IRE Sail Away (FR) 8-9-13 142 Mr and Mrs J. D. Cotton Dan Skelton Samcro (IRE) 12-9-13 142 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Macs Charm (IRE) 9-9-12 141 Macs Charm Syndicate Colm A Murphy IRE Cepage (FR) 12-9-11 140 The Bellamy Partnership Venetia Williams Dunboyne (IRE) 9-9-11 140 SP O'Connor Gordon Elliott IRE Iron Bridge (IRE) 8-9-11 140 Hemmings Racing Jonjo O'Neill Tullybeg (IRE) 9-9-11 140 Bective Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Famous Bridge (IRE) 8-9-10 139 Hemmings Racing Nicky Richards Ashtown Lad (IRE) 10-9-9 138 Darren & Annaley Yates Dan Skelton Frontal Assault (IRE) 9-9-9 138 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott IRE Mister Coffey (FR) 9-9-9 138 Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Nicky Henderson Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11-9-8 137 Dash Grange Stud Nigel Twiston-Davies Tommie Beau (IRE) 9-9-7 136 Simon & Christine Prout Seamus Mullins Revels Hill (IRE) 9-9-6 135 Noel Fehily Racing Syndicates-Revels Hil Harry Fry Where It All Began (IRE) 8-9-6 135 Patrick & Scott Bryceland, McNeill Family Gordon Elliott IRE Moroder (IRE) 10-9-2 131 Mrs Ann Leftley Seamus Mullins Full Back (FR) 9-9-1 130 Mr Ashley Head Gary Moore Minella Trump (IRE) 10-9-1 130 Mr Tim Leslie Donald McCain

What horses are the early favourites?