The World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place at Glasgow's Emirates Arena.

Scotland is set to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships for the first time this year - with over 700 competitors from more than 130 taking part in 26 events.

With the strapline ‘Where Gallus Meets Greatness’ it's the latest global sporting event to be held in the city, building on the success of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Taking place over three action-packed days, here's everything you need to know.

When is the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships?

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place from Friday, March 1, until Sunday, March 3.

Where are the championships being held?

All events in the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships are being held in Glasgow's Emirates Arena which was built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games where is hosted badminton and cycling events (the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome is also part of the facility). Located opposite Celtic Park in the city's East End, it has a capacity of around 8,200, making it a relatively intimate setting for the event.

What is the full schedule?

The event will take place across six sessions over three days of intense competition. The event schedule is as follows:

Friday

Morning Session

Evening Session

Saturday

Morning Session

Evening Session

19:05: Women's Pole Vault Final

19:10: Men's 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

19:30: Men's High Jump (Heptathlon)

19:40: Men's Triple Jump Final

19:45: Women's 60 Metres Semi-Final

20:15: Women's 3000 Metres Final

20:40: Men's 3000 Metres Final

21:00: Women's 400 Metres Final

21:10: Men's 400 Metres Final

21:30: Men's 60 Metres Hurdles Final

21:45: Women's 60 Metres Final

Sunday

Morning Session

10:05: Men's 60 Metres Hurdles (Heptathlon)

10:18: Women's Triple Jump Final

10:25: Women's 60 Metres Hurdles Heats

11:10: Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

11:15: Men's Pole Vault (Heptathlon)

11:38: Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Heats

11:50: Men's High Jump Final

Evening Session

19:00: Men's Pole Vault Final

19:15: Women's Long Jump Final

19:40: Women's 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final

20:15: Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final

20:30: Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final

20:45: Men's 1000 Metres (Heptathlon)

21:00: Women's 60 Metres Hurdles Final

21:10: Men's 800 Metres Final

21:20: Women's 800 Metres Final

21:30: Men's 1500 Metres Final

21:45: Women's 1500 Metres Final

Can I still get tickets?

Tickets for all three days of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships are completely sold out. If any extra tickets are made available they will be put on sale here - so it's always worth checking in the days leading up to the event.

What medals will the athletes be competing for?

The medals the podium-places athletes will win in Glasgow.

Edinburgh artist Graeme Clark won a competition to have his illustrations transformed into a stunning creation that will be presented to all the medallists.

Speaking about his design and inspiration, Clark said: “As a man from Edinburgh, I’ve always enjoyed trips through to Glasgow for various exhibitions, gigs, and shopping. It’s a city full of culture and serves as a great creative inspiration for designers like me. It’s also a place full of inspiring talent and iconic architecture. I’ve worked with many Glaswegian brands over the years and the city always seems to birth amazing things. The city has a lot of iconic monuments and structures, that served as the inspiration for the design.”

Who is the mascot of the championships?

Scottee the Scottish Terrier

The mascot of the championships is Scottee the Scottish Terrier, who will welcome spectators and athletes to the city during the event and is expected to be a huge hit with the crowd. He first featured as the mascot of the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2019 having been designed aby a pupil from Crookston Primary School.

Is there a fan zone?

Even if you can't get a tickets you can enjoy joining other enthusiasts in the Glasgow Fanzone. It will be hosted by the St Enoch's Centre, in the city centre, where there is also a special MOWA Indoor Athletics Exhibition open daily to the public from 11am to 6pm.

Can I watch it on the television?