Glasgow World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024: How to watch, mascot, fanzone, medals, tickets and schedule
The eyes of the world of althletics will be focused on Glasgow in March.
Scotland is set to host the World Athletics Indoor Championships for the first time this year - with over 700 competitors from more than 130 taking part in 26 events.
With the strapline ‘Where Gallus Meets Greatness’ it's the latest global sporting event to be held in the city, building on the success of the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Taking place over three action-packed days, here's everything you need to know.
When is the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships?
The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships will take place from Friday, March 1, until Sunday, March 3.
Where are the championships being held?
All events in the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships are being held in Glasgow's Emirates Arena which was built for the 2014 Commonwealth Games where is hosted badminton and cycling events (the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome is also part of the facility). Located opposite Celtic Park in the city's East End, it has a capacity of around 8,200, making it a relatively intimate setting for the event.
What is the full schedule?
The event will take place across six sessions over three days of intense competition. The event schedule is as follows:
Friday
Morning Session
- 10:05: Women's 60 Metres Hurdles (Pentathlon)
- 10:20 Women's 400 Metres Heats
- 10:55: Women's High Jump (Pentathlon)
- 11:00: Men's 400 Metres Heats
- 11:06: Women's Shot Put Final
- 11:40: Women's 800 Metres Heats
- 12:22: Men's 800 Metres Heats
- 13:10: Men's 60 Metres Heats
- 13:20: Women's Shot Put (Pentathlon)
Evening Session
- 19:05: Women's 1500 Metres Heats
- 19:15: Women's Long Jump (Pentathlon)
- 19:41: Women's High Jump Final
- 19:45: Men's 60 Metres Semi-Final
- 20:10: Men's 1500 Metres Heats
- 20:20: Men's Shot Put Final
- 20:50: Women's 400 Metres Semi-Final
- 21:10: Men's 400 Metres Semi-Final
- 21:30: Women's 800 Metres (Pentathlon)
- 21:45: Men's 60 Metres Final
Saturday
Morning Session
- 10:00: Men's Long Jump Final
- 10:10: Men's 60 Metres Hurdles Heats
- 11:00: Men's 60 Metres (Heptathlon)
- 11:20: Women's 60 Metres Heats
- 12:10: Women's 800 Metres Semi-Final
- 12:15: Men's Long Jump (Heptathlon)
- 12:30: Men's 800 Metres Semi-Final
- 13:35: Men's Shot Put (Heptathlon)
Evening Session
- 19:05: Women's Pole Vault Final
- 19:10: Men's 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
- 19:30: Men's High Jump (Heptathlon)
- 19:40: Men's Triple Jump Final
- 19:45: Women's 60 Metres Semi-Final
- 20:15: Women's 3000 Metres Final
- 20:40: Men's 3000 Metres Final
- 21:00: Women's 400 Metres Final
- 21:10: Men's 400 Metres Final
- 21:30: Men's 60 Metres Hurdles Final
- 21:45: Women's 60 Metres Final
Sunday
Morning Session
Evening Session
- 19:00: Men's Pole Vault Final
- 19:15: Women's Long Jump Final
- 19:40: Women's 60 Metres Hurdles Semi-Final
- 20:15: Men's 4x400 Metres Relay Final
- 20:30: Women's 4x400 Metres Relay Final
- 20:45: Men's 1000 Metres (Heptathlon)
- 21:00: Women's 60 Metres Hurdles Final
- 21:10: Men's 800 Metres Final
- 21:20: Women's 800 Metres Final
- 21:30: Men's 1500 Metres Final
- 21:45: Women's 1500 Metres Final
Can I still get tickets?
Tickets for all three days of the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships are completely sold out. If any extra tickets are made available they will be put on sale here - so it's always worth checking in the days leading up to the event.
What medals will the athletes be competing for?
Edinburgh artist Graeme Clark won a competition to have his illustrations transformed into a stunning creation that will be presented to all the medallists.
Speaking about his design and inspiration, Clark said: “As a man from Edinburgh, I’ve always enjoyed trips through to Glasgow for various exhibitions, gigs, and shopping. It’s a city full of culture and serves as a great creative inspiration for designers like me. It’s also a place full of inspiring talent and iconic architecture. I’ve worked with many Glaswegian brands over the years and the city always seems to birth amazing things. The city has a lot of iconic monuments and structures, that served as the inspiration for the design.”
Who is the mascot of the championships?
The mascot of the championships is Scottee the Scottish Terrier, who will welcome spectators and athletes to the city during the event and is expected to be a huge hit with the crowd. He first featured as the mascot of the European Athletics Indoor Championships in 2019 having been designed aby a pupil from Crookston Primary School.
Is there a fan zone?
Even if you can't get a tickets you can enjoy joining other enthusiasts in the Glasgow Fanzone. It will be hosted by the St Enoch's Centre, in the city centre, where there is also a special MOWA Indoor Athletics Exhibition open daily to the public from 11am to 6pm.
Can I watch it on the television?
The BBC have the broadcast rights to the 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships, with live coverage expected across all three days - including on the BBC iPlayer.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.