Paris is currently preparing for the opening ceremony to the Olympic Games - and it comes almost exactly 10 years after Glasgow welcomed the world to its own huge sporting event.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony took place on July 23, 2014, at Celtic Park.

It fired the starting pistol for a 12 day feast of sport, with nearly 5,000 athletes from 71 different nations and territories competing in 18 different sports - making it the largest ever multi-sport event in Scotland’s history.

The Queen officially opened the Games, accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh, at an event that featured music from the likes of Rod Stewart and Amy Macdonald, along with hundred of dancing volunteers dressed up as everything from the Loch Ness Monster to Tunnock’s teacakes.

The Games were a huge success, with Commonwealth Games Federation chief executive Mike Hooper hailing them as "the standout games in the history of the movement".

And it was a great event for the home nations athletes, with Scotland, England and Wales all achieving record-breaking medal hauls.

Here are 21 pictured to take you back to the Opening Ceremony.

1 . Royal approval The Queen arrives at Celtic Park for the opening ceremony accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tonight's the night Honourary Scot Rod Stewart performed at the ceremony. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . She dreamed a dream Britain's Got Talent star Susan Boyle was another big name to make an appearance. | Getty Images Photo Sales