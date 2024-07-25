The latest transfer news and speculation surrounding the Scottish champions

Next summer signing agreed

Celtic have reportedly agreed a deal with Benfica to sign Paulo Bernardo on a permanent transfer following weeks of negotiations. The midfielder spent last season on loan at Parkhead and impressed Brendan Rodgers enough to convince the Celtic boss to make the 22-year-old one of his number one transfer targets this summer. The initial loan agreement contained an option-to-buy clause for £6m but Celtic have been keen to whittle that fee down for the Benfica academy graduate. According to Portuguese outlet Maisfutebol, a deal has now been struck that will see Celtic pay an initial fee of around £2.5million plus a significant sell-on clause with Bernardo set to complete a move back to Glasgow on a five-year contract.

Bid launched for EPL left-back

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno is a reported transfer target for Celtic. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Celtic have made an approach to sign Wolves left-back Huge Bueno on a season-long loan, according to a report. The Scottish champions are eager to strengthen the full-back position and provide competition for Greg Taylor following the recent loan departure of Alexandro Bernebei to Brazilian side Internacional. BBC Sport claim that Celtic previously failed in a bid to loan Bueno in January but talks have reopened over a possible move to Glasgow this summer. The Spain Under-21 international has played 49 times and scored one goal for Wanderers since joining from Areosa in 2019. The 21-year-old is currently with the Wolves camp on the pre-season tour of the United States. Games against West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Red Bull Leipzig await but Bueno’s trip across America could be cut short if Wolves accept an offer from Celtic.

US international on radar

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad