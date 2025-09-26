John Higgins is one of two Scots through to the quarter finals. | Getty Images

The world’s best potters are battling on the baize in Cheltenham this week for the ‘FA Cup’ of snooker - and the quarter finals will get underway today

The British Open - the fifth ranking tournament of the season - has now reached its fifth day.

Scottish players John Higgins and Anthony McGill are both through to the quarter finals - while fellow countrymen Scott Donaldson and Ross Muir have sadly fallen by the wayside.

Higgins got there yesterday with an impressive 4-1 win over Belgian player Ben Mertens, while McGill enjoyed a 4-2 win over China’s Xiao Guodong. It means that a dream all-Scottish final is a step closer.

Today will see the pair take on a pair of Englishmen, with McGill playing Stan Moody and Higgins up against Louis Heathcote.

First held as a ranking tournament in 1985, the British Open disappeared from the professional snooker schedule in 2005, before returning in the 2021/2022 season.

Mark Selby was triumphant last year, beating John Higgins 10-5 in the final, and is back to defend his title - having also reached the quarter finals.

Meanwhile John Higgins is still in the hunt for another win to tie Steve Davis’ record of five titles.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening today at this year’s event.

When is the British Open?

The British Open is held from September 22-28 at the Centaur Arena.

What is the format of the British Open?

The competition is open to all tour card holders, with 128 players entering the first round.

The draw is completely random, meaning there are no seeds and high-ranked players can meet each other at any stage.

Many of the first round matches took place at the Leicester Arena between June 25-28, but those involving the best known players (including the world top 16) are played in the first couple of days of the competition itself before the second round matches.

The first four rounds are the best of seven frames (first to four), with the quarter-finals the best of nine frames (first to five), the semi-finals the best of 11 frames (first to six) and the final the best of 19 frames (first to 10).

Who is playing today at the British Open snooker?

Here’s who is playing today in their quarter final matches - and when.

1pm

Mark Williams (WAL) – Mark Selby (ENG)

Stan Moody (ENG) – Anthony McGill (SCO)

7pm

Louis Heathcote (ENG) – John Higgins (SCO)

(SCO) Shaun Murphy (ENG) – Mitchell Mann (ENG)

What is the prize money at the British Open snooker?

There’s a total prize pot of £502,000 up for grabs, broken down as follows:

Winner: £100,000

Runner-up: £45,000

Semi-final: £20,000

Quarter-final: £12,000

Last 16: £9,000

Last 32: £6,000

Last 64: £3,000

Highest break: £5,000

What is the schedule for the rest of the British Open snooker?

Here’s how the competition will play out:

Saturday, September 27 - Semi-finals

Sunday, September 28 - Final

Is Ronnie O’Sullivan playing in the British Open 2025?

Ronnie O’Sullivan withdrew from the tournament for medical reasons and was replaced in the draw by Daniel Womersley. Luca Brecel and Tom Ford also sat the tournament out and were replaced respectively by Ashley Carty and Alfie Davies.

What matches have already been played in the British Open?

Here are all the completed matches, and the scores.

First round - Played at the Leicester Arena between June 25-28

Yuan Sijun (CHN) 4–3 Jamie Jones (WAL)

Marco Fu (HKG) 4–3 Stephen Maguire (SCO)

Jonas Luz (BRA) 1–4 Cheung Ka Wai (HKG)

Elliot Slessor (ENG) 2–4 Jackson Page (WAL)

Jimmy Robertson (ENG) 3–4 Ryan Davies (ENG) (a)

Haris Tahir (PAK) 4–3 Ken Doherty (IRL)

Jimmy White (ENG) 2–4 Liam Davies (WAL)

Ashley Carty (ENG) (a) 4–2 Alexander Ursenbacher (SUI)[c]

Louis Heathcote (ENG) 4–3 Jordan Brown (NIR)

Wang Yuchen (HKG) 3–4 Mitchell Mann (ENG)

Ishpreet Singh Chadha (IND) 2–4 Scott Donaldson (SCO)

Jack Lisowski (ENG) 4–3 Liam Highfield (ENG)

Kreishh Gurbaxani (IND) 2–4 Chang Bingyu (CHN)

Xu Si (CHN) 4–0 Florian Nüßle (AUT)

Liu Hongyu (CHN) 4–0 Ng On-yee (HKG)

Fergal Quinn (NIR) 2–4 Gao Yang (CHN)

He Guoqiang (CHN) 4–0 Farakh Ajaib (PAK)

Steven Hallworth (ENG) 0–4 Sunny Akani (THA)

Michał Szubarczyk (POL) 3–4 Umut Dikme (GER) (a)

Liam Pullen (ENG) 3–4 Ben Mertens (BEL)

Ryan Day (WAL) 2–4 Stuart Bingham (ENG)

Gong Chenzhi (CHN) 1–4 Jak Jones (WAL)

David Lilley (ENG) 4–2 Liam Graham (SCO)

Chris Totten (SCO) 0–4 Antoni Kowalski (POL)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) 4–1 Liu Wenwei (CHN)

Huang Jiahao (CHN) 2–4 Matthew Stevens (WAL)

Robbie McGuigan (NIR) 4–2 Lyu Haotian (CHN)

Stan Moody (ENG) 4–2 Zhou Yuelong (CHN)

Yao Pengcheng (CHN) 1–4 Sam Craigie (ENG)

Bai Yulu (CHN) 4–2 Artemijs Žižins (LAT)

Martin O'Donnell (ENG) 4–1 Sahil Nayyar (CAN)

Oliver Lines (ENG) 4–1 Stuart Carrington (ENG) (a)

Ricky Walden (ENG) 2–4 Joe O'Connor (ENG)

Leone Crowley (IRL) 4–0 Hatem Yassen (EGY)

Matthew Selt (ENG) 4–0 David Gilbert (ENG)

Connor Benzey (ENG) 2–4 Iulian Boiko (UKR)

Lei Peifan (CHN) 4–0 Mateusz Baranowski (POL)

Long Zehuang (CHN) 4–3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh (THA)

Mink Nutcharut (THA) 1–4 Amir Sarkhosh (IRN)

Lan Yuhao (CHN) 1–4 Reanne Evans (ENG)

Fan Zhengyi (CHN) 2–4 Robert Milkins (ENG)

Oliver Brown (ENG) 2–4 Xu Yichen (CHN)

Anthony McGill (SCO) 4–3 Dylan Emery (WAL)

Robbie Williams (ENG) 1–4 Bulcsú Révész (HUN)

Zak Surety (ENG) 4–2 Zhao Hanyang (CHN)

Julien Leclercq (BEL) 2–4 Ben Woollaston (ENG)

Allan Taylor (ENG) 4–2 Chatchapong Nasa (THA)

Ian Burns (ENG) 4–1 Michael Holt (ENG)

First round - Played at the Centaur in Cheltenham on September 22

Barry Hawkins (ENG) 4–0 Daniel Wells (WAL)

Ashley Hugill (ENG) (a) 3–4 Zhao Xintong (CHN)

Judd Trump (ENG) 4–0 Aaron Hill (IRL)

Sanderson Lam (ENG) 4–2 Daniel Womersley (ENG) (a)[a]

Pang Junxu (CHN) 0–4 Wu Yize (CHN)

Alfie Davies (WAL) (a)[b] 0–4 Neil Robertson (AUS)

Kyren Wilson (ENG) 4–1 Chris Wakelin (ENG)

David Grace (ENG) 1–4 Mark Selby (ENG)

Ross Muir (SCO) 1–4 Shaun Murphy (ENG)

Xiao Guodong (CHN) 4–1 Haydon Pinhey (ENG)

Mark Williams (WAL) 4–2 Si Jiahui (CHN)

Zhang Anda (CHN) 4–3 Duane Jones (WAL)

Patrick Whelan (ENG) (a) 2–4 Ali Carter (ENG)

John Higgins (SCO) 4–3 Mark Davis (ENG)

Gary Wilson (ENG) 4–1 Hossein Vafaei (IRN)

Second round

Zak Surety (ENG) 4–0 Ashley Carty (ENG) (a)

Zhang Anda (CHN) 4–3 Bai Yulu (CHN)

Barry Hawkins (ENG) 4–0 Yuan Sijun (CHN)

Chang Bingyu (CHN) 4–1 Long Zehuang (CHN)

He Guoqiang (CHN) 3–4 Robbie McGuigan (NIR)

Ben Woollaston (ENG) 3–4 Noppon Saengkham (THA)

John Higgins (SCO) 4–3 Jack Lisowski (ENG)

Haris Tahir (PAK) 2–4 Louis Heathcote (ENG)

Mark Williams (WAL) 4–3 Sanderson Lam (ENG)

Amir Sarkhosh (IRN) 0–4 Jak Jones (WAL)

Iulian Boiko (UKR) 4–2 Sam Craigie (ENG)

Jackson Page (WAL) 1–4 Oliver Lines (ENG)

Stuart Bingham (ENG) 1–4 Zhao Xintong (CHN)

Umut Dikme (GER) (a) 2–4 Xiao Guodong (CHN)

Ian Burns (ENG) 4–3 Marco Fu (HKG)

Stan Moody (ENG) 4–2 Kyren Wilson (ENG)

Neil Robertson (AUS) 4–1 Xu Si (CHN)

Ryan Davies (ENG) (a) 2–4 Liam Davies (WAL)

Robert Milkins (ENG) 2–4 Antoni Kowalski (POL)

Anthony McGill (SCO) 4–1 Gary Wilson (ENG)

Mitchell Mann (ENG) 4–3 Gao Yang (CHN)

Xu Yichen (CHN) 3–4 David Lilley (ENG)

Bulcsú Révész (HUN) 1–4 Mark Allen (NIR)

Ben Mertens (BEL) 4–0 Reanne Evans (ENG)

Cheung Ka Wai (HKG) 4–3 Matthew Stevens (WAL)

Mark Selby (ENG) 4–3 Liu Hongyu (CHN)

Judd Trump (ENG) 4–1 Leone Crowley (IRL)

Lei Peifan (CHN) 4–1 Matthew Selt (ENG)

Joe O'Connor (ENG) 4–1 Allan Taylor (ENG)

Shaun Murphy (ENG) 4–1 Scott Donaldson (SCO)

Martin O'Donnell (ENG) 4–2 Sunny Akani (THA)

Wu Yize (CHN) 3– 4 Ali Carter (ENG)

Third round

Antoni Kowalski (POL) 2–4 Mitchell Mann (ENG)

John Higgins (SCO) 4–2 Zhao Xintong (CHN)

Anthony McGill (SCO) 4–1 Oliver Lines (ENG)

Liam Davies (WAL) 4–2 David Lilley (ENG)

Zak Surety (ENG) 0–4 Louis Heathcote (ENG)

Barry Hawkins (ENG) 4–3 Jak Jones (WAL)

Stan Moody (ENG) 4–2 Ian Burns (ENG)

Noppon Saengkham (THA) 3–4 Chang Bingyu (CHN)

Cheung Ka Wai (HKG) 1–4 Lei Peifan (CHN)

Mark Williams (WAL) 4–3 Mark Allen (NIR)

Iulian Boiko (UKR) 0–4 Ali Carter (ENG)

Joe O'Connor (ENG) 3–4 Mark Selby (ENG)

Judd Trump (ENG) 4–2 Martin O'Donnell (ENG)

Shaun Murphy (ENG) 4–1 Neil Robertson (AUS)

Ben Mertens (BEL) 4–0 Robbie McGuigan (NIR)

Zhang Anda (CHN) 3–4 Xiao Guodong (CHN)

Fourth round

Mitchell Mann (ENG) 4–2 Barry Hawkins (ENG)

Chang Bingyu (CHN) 0–4 Mark Selby (ENG)

Lei Peifan (CHN) 1–4 Mark Williams (WAL)

Liam Davies (WAL) 2–4 Louis Heathcote (ENG)

Shaun Murphy (ENG) 4–3 Judd Trump (ENG)

Xiao Guodong (CHN) 2–4 Anthony McGill (SCO)

Stan Moody (ENG) 4–3 Ali Carter (ENG)

John Higgins (SCO) 4–1 Ben Mertens (BEL)

What trophy is awarded at the British Open Snooker?

In 2022 the tournament trophy was renamed the Clive Everton Trophy in tribute to the popular commentator and longtime editor of Snooker Scene magazine.

How can I watch the British Open Snooker?

ITV have the broadcast rights to the tournament and will be providing live coverage on ITV4.

Who is favourite to win the British Open Snooker?