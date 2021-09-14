Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey will be guest of honour at a celebration of Scottish athletics

After a season of stunning success which included an Olympic silver for Laura Muir and a bronze for Josh Kerr in the 1500 metres, Pavey will be on hand in Glasgow to help present the prizes at Scottish Athletics’ and Jogscotland’s 4J Annual Awards on October 9.
As well as celebrating the successes in Tokyo and beyond, the dinner will recognise the work of volunteers across the sport in Scotland.
“Scottish athletes made a huge impact on the medals won by Team GB in both the Olympic and Paralympic games and there were so many outstanding performances across so many events,” said Pavey, who won 10,000 metres gold at the age of 40 at the 2014 European Championships in Zurich, ten months after giving birth to her second child.
“The strength and depth of the talent in the country is admirable and as a small nation Scotland has been punching above its weight to great effect.
“It’s also really important to celebrate the fantastic work members of the athletes support networks have carried out to help the athletes gain such great results.
“These are the people who support athletes throughout their careers. Without their support, it would be impossible for athletes to achieve their goals.
“There are so many people who have been there for the athletes from the time they first joined an athletics club to the moment they go on to compete at events such as the Olympic and Paralympic games.”