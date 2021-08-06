'That medal is mine' - Laura Muir lost for words as she finally wins silver in 1500m

Laura Muir celebrates winning silver in the Women's 1500m Final

The 28-year-old’s medal comes after a Games blighted by injury and cruel luck for the GB athletics team.

Muir finished second behind defending champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who set a new Olympic record as she finished in 3:53.11 while the Inverness native's 3:54.50 is both a new national record and personal best.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Muir managed to hold off Sifan Hassan around 250m from the finish line as the two runners battled it out for silver and bronze.

Speaking afterwards to BBC Sport, Muir said: “I don't know what to say – I've worked so hard for so long.

"I've been fourth, fifth twice, sixth and seventh every year since 2015 and with everything last year being postponed and not knowing what was going on, I got a silver.

"I just tried to be as best prepared as possible for any situation and I just trained as hard as I could that this would happen and I've been so nervous all week. Why is the 1500 at the end?”

She paid tribute to her family and friends, including training partner Jemma Reekie, adding: “I want to thank everyone supporting me: Mum, Dad, and Gran – they're all supporting me at home.

"And Jemma, I couldn't wish for a better friend and training partner. My coach Andy has sacrificed the last ten years for that four minute performance.

"It felt like 3.54 because it was hurting. That last 100m... I don't think I've ever been so scared in my life that someone was going to come past me and I would drop to fourth.

"I just tried my absolute hardest in that last stretch. I don't know if that national record will be broken but that medal is mine."

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Johnson said on BBC: “The amount of decisions that you have to make throughout that race, she got it right, and Siffan Hassan got it wrong today.”

Olympic heptathlon gold medallist Denise Lewis added: “Laura is one of those athletes who just gives her absolute best every single day, in training and in competition.

“She got that race tactically spot on.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.