F1 Standings: Formula 1 results from Australian Grand Prix and current F1 standings ahead of Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

From left to right, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Sergio 'Checo' Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz line up ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Although it’s exciting for any driver to take home a podium place after a race weekend, the top teams also need to keep track of their points as the seasons go on.

Points are awarded for all positions up to P10, which are then added up to find the winning driver of the world championship each year.

Last year, Max Verstappen came out on top, making him the defending champion for 2022.

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain as Ferrari take home both P1 and P2. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Here are the current standings following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

F1 results from the Australian Grand Prix

Defending world champion Red Bull's Max Verstappen was forced to retire yet again, leaving the way clear for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to cruise into P1, furthering his enormous lead still more. Here’s the full list of finishes, from P1 to those who didn't manage to complete the race:

- P1: Charles Leclerc / Ferrari

- P2: Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing

- P3: George Russell / Mercedes

- P4: Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes

- P5: Lando Norris / McLaren

- P6: Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren

- P7: Esteban Ocon / Alpine

- P8: Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo

- P9: Pierre Gasly / Alphatauri

- P10: Alexander Albon / Williams

- P11: Guanyu Zhou / Alfa Romeo

- P12: Lance Stroll / Aston Martin

- P13: Mick Schumacher / Haas

- P14: Kevin Magnussen / Haas

- P15: Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri

- P16: Nicholas Latifi / Williams

- P17: Fernando Alonso / Alpine

- DNF: Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing

- DNF: Sebastian Vettel / Aston Martin

- DNF: Carlos Sainz / Ferrari

F1 standings ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

As Charles Leclerc also got the fastest lap of the race, he was awarded an extra point. As such, these are the current standings going into the second weekend of F1 2022 season, including points, wins, and podiums in that order:

- Charles Leclerc / Ferrari / 71 / 2 / 3

- George Russell / Mercedes / 37 / 0 / 1

- Carlos Sainz / Ferrari / 33 / 0 / 2

- Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing / 30 / 0 / 1

- Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes / 28 / 0 / 1

- Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing / 25 / 1 / 1

- Esteban Ocon / Alpine / 20 / 0 / 0

- Lando Norris / McLaren / 16 / 0 / 0

- Kevin Magnussen / Haas / 12 / 0 / 0

- Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo / 12 / 0 / 0

- Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren / 8 / 0 / 0

- Pierre Gasly / Alphatauri / 6 / 0 / 0

- Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri / 4 / 0 / 0

- Fernando Alonso / Alpine / 2 / 0 / 0

- Zhou Guanyu / Alfa Romeo / 1 / 0 / 0

- Alexander Albon / Williams / 1 / 0 / 0

- Mick Schumacher / Haas / 0 / 0 / 0

- Lance Stroll / Aston Martin / 0 / 0 / 0

- Nicholas Latifi / Williams / 0 / 0 / 0

- Nico Hulkenberg / Aston Martin / 0 / 0 / 0