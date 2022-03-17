Pre-season testing has already taken place, with Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the Ferrari F1-75 during Day Three of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 12th, ahead of Round 1 this weekend. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

After a few months off, the F1 drivers are back in the hot seat for Round 1 of the 2022 season.

The sport season will kick off on the Bahrain International Circuit for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

As always, there will be ten teams and 20 drivers battling it out for the podium and the points.

The Red Bull Racing team and Mercedes team transport wheels through the paddock during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit. Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images.

Here’s when the Grand Prix will take place, who’s taking part, and how you can watch all the action from the UK.

When is the Bahrain Grand Prix?

All times here have been calculated to the timezone in the UK.

There will be three practice rounds for the Bahrain Grand Prix, with two held on March 18th at midday and 3pm respectively and the third held at midday on March 19th.

At 3pm on March 19th, the qualifier will be held, where drivers will race for a starting position for the next day.

The Bahrain Grand Prix race itself will take place at 3pm on March 20th.

Which F1 drivers are taking part in the Bahrain Grand Prix?

There has been a last-minute change to the driver line-up for the Bahrain Grand Prix with Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel testing positing for Covid.

Instead, Nico Hulkenberg will be replacing the Formula 1 driver.

This comes after McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo had to miss last week’s pre-season test for the same reason, although he has recovered enough from the virus to compete this weekend.

Here is the F1 line-up for all ten teams for the 2022 season otherwise:

- Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton and George Russell

- Red Bull: Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez

- Ferrari: Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr

- McLaren: Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris

- Alpine: Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon

- Alpha Tauri: Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda

- Aston Martin: Sebestian Vettel (replaced for the Bahrain Grand Prix by Nico Hulkenberg) and Lance Stroll

- Williams: Nicholas Latifi and Alexander Albon

- Alfa Romeo: Guanyu Zhou and Valtteri Bottas

- Haas: Kevin Magnussen and Mick Schumacher

How to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sky Sports, Now TV’s livestream of coverage, and Channel 4.