A general view of the grid preparations ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in 2021, the same circuit as the upcoming Grand Prix this weekend. Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images.

Following an exciting kick off to the season with the Bahrain Grand Prix last weekend, the F1 drivers are already gearing up for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

Last year saw Lewis Hamilton take P1 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit's inaugural race and the same rivalry between him and Max Verstappen is likely to flare up again this weekend, particularly as only Hamilton got a podium last weekend.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is a temporary street circuit known for its exceptionally fast speeds, with averages of 250 kmh.

Esteban Ocon, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen battling for track position at last year's Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

In fact, the only other F1 circuit to beat it in terms of speed is Monza, making it the fastest street circuit.

It also features the highest number of corners of any race this year, with 27 quick bends for the drivers to wend their way through.

With the combination of high speeds and plenty of corners bound to provide a good race, here are all the times you need to be aware of ahead of 2022’s Saudi Arabia Grand Prix in Jeddah.

What time is the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The race weekend for the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix will run from Friday March 25th to Sunday March 27th.

There will be three practice sessions ahead of qualifying, with two on Friday and one on Saturday afternoon.

Saudi Arabia Grand Prix start times

Qualifying will be held at 5pm on Saturday March 26th.

The main race will start at 6pm on the Sunday, closing out the second weekend of F1 this year.

How to watch the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

You can watch live coverage of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix from 4pm on Sky Sports F1 on Saturday, either via your Sky box or NOW TV.

Sky customers can also watch the livestream via the Sky app.

Channel 4 will also show highlights of the F1 for non-Sky customers.

F1 Standings ahead of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Here are the current standings after the Bahrain Grand Prix, which saw Ferrari take both P1 and P2 to kick off the season:

- Charles Leclerc / Ferrari / 26

- Carlos Sainz / Ferrari / 18

- Lewis Hamilton / Mercedes / 15

- George Russell / Mercedes / 12

- Kevin Magnussen / Haas / 10

- Valtteri Bottas / Alfa Romeo / 8

- Esteban Ocon / Alpine / 6

- Yuki Tsounda / Alphatauri / 4

- Fernando Alonso / Alpine / 2

- Zhou Guanyu / Alfa Romeo / 1

- Mick Schumacher / Haas / 0

- Lance Stroll / Aston Martin / 0

- Alexander Albon / Williams / 0

- Daniel Ricciardo / McLaren / 0

- Lando Norris / McLaren / 0

- Nicholas Latifi / Williams / 0

- Nico Hulkenberg / Aston Martin / 0

- Sergio Perez / Red Bull Racing / 0

- Max Verstappen / Red Bull Racing / 0