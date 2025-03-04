1 . Michael Schumacher

With a fortune estimated at $600 million, German driver Michael Schumacher is the richest F1 driver on the planet. He won the World Drivers' Championship seven times - a record he holds jointly with Lewis Hamilton. Driving for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes he still holds the record for consecutive Drivers' Championships (five) and number of fastest laps (77). Tragically in December 2013, Schumacher was in a skiiing accident and suffered a major brain injury that meant he had to be put into a medically induced coma for seven months. He has never fully recovered and now receives treatment at home. | Getty Images