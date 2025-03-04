Formula One racing is one of the most glamorous and dangerous sports in the world - but with great risk comes great reward.
Top drivers can become fabulously wealthy, with multi-million pound contracts offered by the top car manufacturers to race - and win - for their team.
Add in money-spinning advertising and sponsorship deals, personal appearances and shrewd investments, and these race heroes can bank serious amounts of cash.
Even after retiring from driving, media work and getting involved in the technical side of (or even owning) a Formula One team can keep the money rolling in.
1. Michael Schumacher
With a fortune estimated at $600 million, German driver Michael Schumacher is the richest F1 driver on the planet. He won the World Drivers' Championship seven times - a record he holds jointly with Lewis Hamilton. Driving for Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes he still holds the record for consecutive Drivers' Championships (five) and number of fastest laps (77). Tragically in December 2013, Schumacher was in a skiiing accident and suffered a major brain injury that meant he had to be put into a medically induced coma for seven months. He has never fully recovered and now receives treatment at home. | Getty Images
2. Lewis Hamilton
Britain's most successful racing driver in history, Sir Lewis Hamilton has won a joint-record seven Formula One World Drivers' Championship titles and holds the records for most wins (103), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (197). Still driving, he still has time to win more races and a possible record eighth drivers' title. His success on the track has earned him approximately $300 million. | Getty Images
3. Fernando Alonso
Currently a driver for the Aston Martin F1 team, Spanish driver Fernando Alonso won the World Drivers' Championship with Renault in 2005 and 2006. Outwith Formula One he's won the 24 Hours of Le Mans twice, the FIA World Endurance Championship, and the 24 Hours of Daytona with Wayne Taylor Racing. He's worth an estimated $260 million. | Getty Images
4. Kimi Raikkonen
Finland's Kimi Kimi Raikkonen joined F1 as a driver in 2001 and drive for 20 years before retiring in 2021. The Iceman won the 2007 Drivers' Championship with Ferrari, finishing second twice and third thrice. His 349 race starts is the second highest in history. His career has earned him a fortune of around $250 million to date. | Getty Images