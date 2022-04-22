Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco arrives in the paddock at the Dino and Enzo Ferrari racetrack, in Imola, Italy. Photo: AP Photo/Luca Bruno.

Formula One's sprint format returns for a second season at this weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. The shortened race takes place on Saturday afternoon and replaces traditional qualifying. The finishing order of the Sprint determines the grid for Sunday's main event, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The Sprint is one third distance of a traditional Grand Prix, or 62 miles. At Imola, that equates to 21 laps with the race set to take around 30 minutes.

With Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the Driver’s Championship, Scuderia will be hoping for a home win this weekend. To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, here’s what to expect from the weekend in Imola and how you can watch in the UK.

What’s new in 2022’s F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Points will now be awarded to the top eight drivers, rather than just three, with the winner taking eight points. They will count towards both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

Last year, the driver who won the Sprint was awarded pole position, but following a backlash from fans, the driver who sets the fastest lap in qualifying will take the accolade. This weekend will be the first time we see these new regulations take effect.

Tributes to Ayrton Senna are attached to the fence beside his memorial statue at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.Photo: David Davies/PA Wire.

Imola GP times

Due to the nature of the spring, qualifying will be brought forward from Saturday to Friday, replacing second practice. It will have a later start time of 5pm local time and 4pm in the UK in a bid to generate a bigger television audience.

Sky Sports F1 schedule for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

With qualifying at 4pm on Friday April 22nd, build-up coverage will start from 3.25pm. On Saturday, coverage starts for the spring at 2.30 pm for a 3.30pm start.

The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix race will start at 2pm on Sunday, so build-up will start on Sky Sports from 12.30pm.

You can also catch the highlights on Channel 4 from 6.45pm on Saturday and 6.30pm on Sunday.