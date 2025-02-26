Caledonia Gladiators have broken another Scottish women's basketball record. Cr: Caledonia Gladiators. | Caledonia Gladiators

Caledonia Gladiators have confirmed they have broken through another attendance milestone as basketball continues to grow within Scotland.

The pro-basketball team, who have both men’s and women’s teams that compete in the relevant top tiers, have announced they are the country’s first women’s team to top a thousand fans for a home game in the sport’s history.

Coached by Chantelle Handy, the Gladiators latest milestone comes just weeks after they carved their name in Scottish women’s basketball history by becoming the country’s first women’s basketball team win major silverware.

Defeating Oaklands Wolves 61-59 in the 2025 Super League Basketball Trophy Final in Birmingham last month, the sides clashed once again at the PlaySport Arena on Sunday and broke the attendance record by selling 1016 tickets as last month’s finalists clashed once again in East Kilbride.

The PlaySport Arena in East Kilbride. | Caledonia Gladiators

The Wolves would get their revenge winning a tight game 66-59, though a record attendance meant their was still reason to celebrate as Caledonia Gladiators topped the previous record from April last year, when 917 supporters watched the club defeat Newcastle Eagles 90-58 at the Playsport arena in East Kilbride.

“Topping 1000 fans for the first time for a Scottish team in a home match is an achievement we’re all extremely proud of,” said head coach Handy. “We’re really growing the sport here in Scotland, and this feels like another important milestone for us as a club. The support the fans have given us has been incredible since we moved to the new arena, and we want to continue to grow these numbers in the months and years ahead.”

Owner Steve Timoney added: “I’d like to thank our supporters for the tremendous support they’ve given us since we moved to East Kilbride at the start of last season. It’s a real credit to Chantelle and the women’s team, and how they’ve performed recently that we’ve reached this landmark attendance for a women’s match.